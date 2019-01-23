Log in
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Announces a total of 2.3 million anonymised EMRs on its platforms globally

01/23/2019 | 09:35am EST


DGAP-Media / 23.01.2019 / 15:30

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE announces
a total of 2.3 million anonymised EMRs on its platforms globally
 
(BERLIN, Germany and LONDON, England) 23rd January, 2019 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin"), a cutting-edge technology leader developing AI for innovative healthcare solutions that will ensure every dollar in healthcare is spent more efficiently, today announced it has increased the number of anonymised electronic medical records (EMRs), of patients from India, on its platform by 120,000. This brings the total number of anonymised EMRs, on Aladdin's platforms to 2,310,000.
 
 
This represents further significant progress into the Indian market, the numbers will continue to increase on a monthly basis feeding into the Aladdin platforms. Thereby improving the accuracy and effectiveness of Aladdin's AI and deep learning tools, which will help to enable the early detection and prevention of chronic disease. This is, therefore, a very exciting development for Aladdin.
 
Aladdin will leverage its AI and deep learning capabilities for the purpose of assisting medical research by aiming to identify effective preventive medicinal practices, which in turn can optimise healthcare spending and generate savings for the healthcare industry.
 
 




Wade Menpes-Smith (Chairman)
 
 
 
 

 
About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a cutting-edge technology company leveraging blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques to ensure every dollar in healthcare is spent more efficiently. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather large sets of health and lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed and used to reduce costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare treatments. Aladdin's analysis can identify trends related to chronic diseases, thus empowering patients by providing insight into the various elements affecting their health, while improving outcomes and overall access to healthcare. Aladdin's vision is to move toward an era of more efficient healthcare management and realise their purpose of improving global health outcomes.
 


End of Media Release

Issuer: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE


23.01.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of News DGAP Media

768917  23.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
