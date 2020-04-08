Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE Q1-Performance Review: Breakthrough for faster Drug Development and successful implementation of AI tools against the spread of COVID-19 - Benchmark of Business Plan exceeded

DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Interim Report

BERLIN/LONDON, April 8, 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2) outperformed in the first quarter 2020 and achieves major milestones earlier than planned. The Company has developed two proprietary Knowledge Graphs to discover new disease and virus mechanisms enabling a faster drug development through the collaboration with many pharmaceutical companies. Aladdin has also made further progress in significantly contributing to stop the COVID-19 expansion by implementing its AI tools.

- Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis Tool completed

- Development and implementation of Knowledge Graphs for COVID-19 and age-related diseases

- Health Risk Assessment Tool (HRA) for real-time risk management of COVID-19 built

- Successful development of a safe Temperature Screening System for mass health surveillance

- Software focused on age-related diseases for Wearables developed

Aladdin Healthcare achieves further milestones in the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based health monitoring tools in the first quarter of 2020. The company is already well ahead on its own strategic plan.

Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis Tool completed

Aladdin is one of the first companies in the world using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with multi-modal data. The Company has succeeded in building a platform for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and other age-related diseases, surpassing the clinical AD practice accuracy for early diagnosis. This has been accomplished by combining world's leading biobank data with Aladdin's high level of expertise in the field of medical AI applications to construct a large-scale knowledge graph. The MVP for Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis Tool has been already completed in the first quarter 2020, leading the Company to be the only actor on the market with no competitor at a global level. Aladdin's tool is being validated by several academic and medical partners, including the University of Oslo in Norway, the University of Cambridge in UK and several hospitals globally.

A knowledge graph is a graph-structured knowledge database, where facts are represented in the form of relationships between and from different data providers. In a knowledge graph, entities (nodes) are related to each other by means of the so-called edges and are contextualized thematically. Aladdin's AI team, through the use of advanced text mining techniques, was able to extract biomedical knowledge from over 30 million research articles and to construct a large scale knowledge graph with more than 800 thousand entities and over 10 million edges among diseases, targets, compounds, biomarkers and genes.

Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE comments: "Our AI-powered literature review algorithm can process thousands of published literature papers and establish the key relationships between various diseases and risk factors. This culminates in the construction of our unique knowledge graph. We will be able to optimise our models considerably over the next 12 months to significantly increase the reliability and efficiency of diagnoses. Early stage diagnosis is a critical factor in the development of highly effective drugs."

AI-powered Tools against COVID-19 validated

Aladdin has taken a further step in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic by constructing a COVID-19 centric knowledge graph through the text mining of over 47 thousand scholarly articles about COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, and related coronaviruses.

Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE adds: "By using the latest Big Data and AI technology, we want to deliver and create a network of answers to the most urgent questions in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This includes further information on the transmission, incubation and environmental stability of COVID-19, as well as data about risk factors, genetics, origin and further development. At the same time, we hope to build a larger knowledge base of potential vaccines and therapeutics."

Aladdin is now constantly oriented to significantly contribute to stop the COVID-19 expansion and save millions of lives by implementing its AI tools and its technical expertise.

As already announced at the end of March, Aladdin partnered with a China hardware technology company, to develop a novel system which delivers an AI-powered Body Temperature Screening with the ability to offer mass health surveillance, detecting individual temperatures in crowds without using a temperature gun or manually checking.

Furthermore, Aladdin launched a "Health Risk Assessment Tool (HRA)" as web and mobile application to manage risk assessment of potential COVID-19 suspect cases and patients for global use. The AI application provides users with a real-time risk assessment of individuals infected with coronavirus, combining Artificial Intelligence with augmented reality.

Development of software for wearables for age-related diseases

Furthermore, Aladdin was able to successfully accomplish the development of an age-related disease focused software that can be installed on third-party wearable devices, such as Fitbits and Apple Watches. This AI-based software is tailored to the needs of patients with age-related diseases and can monitor multiple vital signs and functions. In order to first validate and then implement the software, the Company is actually working on securing commercial partnerships.

More information about the Company's milestones for the first quarter 2020, supported and explained by charts and graphics can be found at aladdinid.com/press-releases

