DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Capital increase against cash contribution with subscription rights and public offer



06-Apr-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE - capital increase against cash contribution with subscription rights and public offer

The Board of Directors of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") resolved on April 6, 2020 that the Company will implement the capital increase to the extent new shares have been subscribed in the course of the rights offering (including oversubscriptions by existing shareholders). In this respect, the Company will issue a total of 8,238 new shares and the Company's share capital is to be increased from currently EUR 11,450,000.00 by EUR 8,238.00 to EUR 11,458,238. The shareholders who have subscribed or over-subscribed to more than five new shares as part of the subscription offer will receive 2 free shares for every 5 new shares subscribed for.



As to the public offering of new shares as announced 3 March 2020, the Board of Directors resolved to postpone the public offering to a later date in this financial year due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global financial markets condition. Orders made in the public offering will not be executed, funds transmitted will be refunded.







Contact:

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE,

Unter den Linden 10, 10117 Berlin,

Tel 0307700 140 449, Fax 030/700 140 150,

email: info@aladdinid.com, www.aladdinid.com

