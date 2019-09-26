Log in
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/26/2019 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.09.2019 / 12:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: September 27, 2019 English: http://aladdinid.com/investorrelations/


26.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.aladdinid.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880697  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880697&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
