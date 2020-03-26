Log in
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies : delivers Thermo-Imaging AI System for COVID-19 Coronavirus and Early Virus Mass Detection

03/26/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE delivers Thermo-Imaging AI System for COVID-19 Coronavirus and Early Virus Mass Detection

26.03.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE delivers Thermo-Imaging AI System for COVID-19 Coronavirus and Early Virus Mass Detection


BERLIN/LONDON, March 26, 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2) has partnered with a China hardware technology company and co-developed a novel system which delivers an AI powered Body Temperature Screening System with the ability to offer mass health surveillance. Starting today, Aladdin shares will also be traded on the XETRA electronic trading platform.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic which has a symptom of a fever at about 37.5 degrees Celsius, body temperature screening is a must for the prevention and control of not only COVID-19 but the majority of infectious diseases. Therefore, Aladdin and its partner, a hardware technology company based in China, have developed a novel system which delivers an AI powered body temperature screening system with the ability to offer mass health surveillance.

The Thermo AI detection kit can detect temperatures in crowds without using a temperature gun and manually checking temperatures. The technology can detect temperatures from 16 people simultaneously. Aladdin will enhance the AI technology so that in the second quarter of 2020 an upgraded version of the application should be able to scale up to 200 people to be screened simultaneously. This system can be used in offices, hospitals, theatres, retailers, stadiums, museums and many other large capacity buildings. The product can be both tagged for identification or used with a de-identified option. Significantly, Aladdin will develop a zero-knowledge proof ID-system in 2020 so individuals can be identified whilst protecting the privacy of the individual.

The technology will be branded under the Aladdin name and then licensed out to businesses. The company expects its first sale and installation of the product in April 2020.

Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE commented: "The ability to rapidly measure the body temperature of numerous people in public places such as airports, train stations, places of work leads to early discovery and the ability to isolate faster and subsequently prevent the virus from spreading. This cutting edge technology will be fundamental to how we must approach the prevention of infectious diseases going forward. This mass detection technology is a significant step towards offering a new layer of essential healthcare surveillance for both COVID-19 and other viruses that involve elevated temperature."

As published in the press release dated March 17, 2020, the planned inclusion of the Company's shares onto the trading platform XETRA will be effective as of today.

A public offering of shares in the company is open and will run from 9 to 30 March 2020.

Further information is available at:
https://aladdinid.com/de/investorrelations/


About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease, with the technology also being applied to other indications such as COVID-19 Coronavirus. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by the award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, the AI drug discovery platform will be used by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately.

Website Link: www.aladdinid.com
GSIN: A12ULL
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
TICKER SYMBOL: NMI

For further information

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.
24-26 Baltic Street West
London EC1Y 0UR
Phone +44 7714 719696
Email: info@aladdinid.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1006555

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1006555  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
