News : Companies
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies : plans listing on trading platform XETRA

03/17/2020 | 08:05am GMT

DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE plans listing on trading platform XETRA

17.03.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE plans listing on trading platform XETRA


BERLIN/LONDON, 17 March 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2) plans to include its shares besides its listing on the Düsseldorf and the Frankfurt stock exchange onto the trading platform XETRA within a month of completion of the present public offering.

The planned listing on XETRA intends to further increase the attractiveness of the Aladdin-share on the capital market and to facilitate a greater attention from investors within Germany whilst allowing foreign investors to participate in the trading of the shares. mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG will accompany the trading of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE shares and thus ensure more liquidity and higher turnover in the share. The existing listing on the Düsseldorf stock exchange and the Frankfurt stock exchange will continue.

"With the XETRA-listing, we are now taking decisive steps within the capital market to accompany our rapidly growing business. As a leading developer of A.I healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications for age-related diseases, we see it as a great opportunity to present our business model and its growth prospects to a larger circle of investors," said Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO von Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE.

A public offering of shares in the company is open and runs from 9 to 30 March 2020.

Further information is available at:
https://aladdinid.com/de/investorrelations/

About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by the award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, the AI drug discovery platform will be used by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately.

Website Link: www.aladdinid.com
GSIN: A12ULL
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
TICKER SYMBOL: NMI

For further information

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.
24-26 Baltic Street West
London EC1Y 0UR
Phone +44 7714 719696
Email: info@aladdinid.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


17.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 998891

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998891  17.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=998891&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
