Aladdin Healthcare Technologies : promotes drug development with Joint Venture in China - first sales revenues of EUR 120.000 generated

04/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE promotes drug development with Joint Venture in China - first sales revenues of EUR 120.000 generated

30.04.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE promotes drug development with Joint Venture in China - first sales revenues of EUR 120.000 generated

BERLIN/LONDON, 30. April 2020 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2) reaches the next level of corporate strategy and sets up Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Co. Ltd, China. The Company also acquires a new customer and generates first sales revenues of EUR 120,000.

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE promotes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge databases in healthcare diagnostics. For this purpose, the company has founded Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Co. Ltd, China, with a network of scientists, pharmacologists and healthcare practitioners. Aladdin holds a 51% stake in the joint venture (JV). The company also succeeded in winning a new customer and generating initial sales revenues of EUR 120,000.

The aim of the joint venture is to further develop and distribute AI-supported drug tools on a global scale. More specifically, this involves a knowledge database that uses artificial intelligence to make basic clinical research for the development of new drugs far more efficient. The tool enables the usual preclinical research period for new drugs to be shortened from 2 to 4 years to 8 to 12 months. With this tool, Aladdin primarily addresses age-related diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular diseases, pulmonary diseases, diabetes and age-related osteoporosis.

First achievements underline the high performance of intelligent databases. In the field of mitophagy, the tool identified seven potential hit compounds for the treatment of dementia, and four further hit compounds deal with age-related osteoporosis. In cell tests, two more compounds show nanomolar bioactivity and low toxicity. These results provide valid basis for producing highly effective drugs.

Wade Menpes-Smith, CEO of Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE, says: "The use of Artificial Intelligence in medicine is a great promise for the future. It will support research-based pharmaceutical companies in the development of new drugs, make clinical diagnostics more efficient and pool medical knowledge. At Aladdin, we are working on this technological advance that benefits everyone and always aims to improve the lives of patients."
 

About Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE (and its wholly owned subsidiary Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.) is a leading developer of AI healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications that can accelerate both early stage disease diagnosis and the end-to-end drug discovery process. Aladdin targets aged related disease including a significant focus on Alzheimer's disease. Aladdin accomplishes this by collaborating with numerous partners within the global healthcare ecosystem to confidentially and securely gather targeted data including, genome, tabular, MRI, PET, cognition and other lifestyle data. These datasets are then analysed by the award-winning AI team and used to develop proprietary AI tools that can assist healthcare professionals to more accurately and efficiently diagnose aged related diseases. This new diagnostic process will save significant time and costs for healthcare professionals. Additionally, the AI drug discovery platform will be used by pharmaceutical Companies to speed up drug development, clinical trials and predict outcomes more accurately.

Website Link: www.aladdinid.com
GSIN: A12ULL
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
TICKER SYMBOL: NMI

For further information

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies Ltd.
24-26 Baltic Street West
London EC1Y 0UR
Phone +44 7714 719696
Email: info@aladdinid.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


30.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE
Unter den Linden 10
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 700140449
E-mail: info@aladdinid.com
Internet: www.aladdinid.com
ISIN: DE000A12ULL2
WKN: A12ULL
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1033185

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1033185  30.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
