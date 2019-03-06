Log in
Alameda County California Leverages Automated Cannabis Code Enforcement Program from Adherence Compliance

03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

Adherence Compliance Inc., the leading RegTech SaaS provider in the cannabis industry, today announced the completed implementation of Alameda County’s Cannabis Code Enforcement Program. The program utilizes Adherence’s regulatory code libraries, industry operations training and automated inspection software to monitor and report on code enforcement for cannabis licensees within its jurisdiction.

“The Alameda County Community Development Agency has implemented a comprehensive Cannabis Code Enforcement Program with Adherence Compliance. The program includes cannabis operations training, regulatory code reviews and onsite inspection software. With the Adherence SCORE App, the County can efficiently inspect, monitor, report and rank cannabis businesses. Overall, the program implementation has been a success,” said Edward Labayog, Senior Code Enforcement Investigator for the Alameda County Planning Department.

“By partnering with Adherence, the County has automated the cannabis code enforcement process. With the goal of public safety in mind, the County is monitoring and reporting on multiple categories of cannabis compliance on a routine basis. Adherence is thrilled to support Alameda County,” said Michael J. Hunt, President of Adherence Compliance Inc.

Adherence Compliance was awarded the renewable contract with Alameda County in July of 2018. Adherence’s cannabis compliance programs are in use with multiple regulatory agencies in the United States and Canada.

About Adherence Compliance Inc.

Backed by data, Adherence Compliance’s Government Services Practice supports regulatory agencies, sheriffs and police departments with automated Code Enforcement Programs and the Adherence SCORE App, available on the Apple App Store. Adherence’s cannabis risk management programs support banking, regulatory agencies and the largest cannabis enterprises in the world. For more information, please contact us at 855-582-9700 or www.adherence-corp.com.

About Alameda County Community Development Agency

The Planning and Code Enforcement Departments work with unincorporated communities throughout Alameda County to protect residents' quality of life, to keep neighborhoods clean and safe, free of blight and nuisance and to protect property values by enforcing land use regulations. For more information call 510-670-5400 or www.acgov.org/cda/planning/


© Business Wire 2019
