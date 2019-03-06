Alameda County California Leverages Automated Cannabis Code Enforcement Program from Adherence Compliance

Adherence Compliance Inc., the leading RegTech SaaS provider in the
cannabis industry, today announced the completed implementation of
Alameda County’s Cannabis Code Enforcement Program. The program utilizes
Adherence’s regulatory code libraries, industry operations training and
automated inspection software to monitor and report on code enforcement
for cannabis licensees within its jurisdiction.
“The Alameda County Community Development Agency has implemented a
comprehensive Cannabis Code Enforcement Program with Adherence
Compliance. The program includes cannabis operations training,
regulatory code reviews and onsite inspection software. With the
Adherence SCORE App, the County can efficiently inspect, monitor, report
and rank cannabis businesses. Overall, the program implementation has
been a success,” said Edward Labayog, Senior Code Enforcement
Investigator for the Alameda County Planning Department.
“By partnering with Adherence, the County has automated the cannabis
code enforcement process. With the goal of public safety in mind, the
County is monitoring and reporting on multiple categories of cannabis
compliance on a routine basis. Adherence is thrilled to support Alameda
County,” said Michael J. Hunt, President of Adherence Compliance Inc.
Adherence Compliance was awarded the renewable contract with Alameda
County in July of 2018. Adherence’s cannabis compliance programs are in
use with multiple regulatory agencies in the United States and Canada.
About Adherence Compliance Inc.
Backed by data, Adherence Compliance’s Government Services Practice
supports regulatory agencies, sheriffs and police departments with
automated Code Enforcement Programs and the Adherence SCORE App,
available on the Apple App Store. Adherence’s cannabis risk management
programs support banking, regulatory agencies and the largest cannabis
enterprises in the world. For more information, please contact us at
855-582-9700 or www.adherence-corp.com.
About Alameda County Community Development Agency
The Planning and Code Enforcement Departments work with unincorporated
communities throughout Alameda County to protect residents' quality of
life, to keep neighborhoods clean and safe, free of blight and nuisance
and to protect property values by enforcing land use regulations. For
more information call 510-670-5400 or www.acgov.org/cda/planning/
