Alan May, Washington D.C. Sports Legend, Joins ImagineBC As Director of Sports and Entertainment

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImagineBC, a premier global tech company seeking to give consumers more control of their personal data, today announced that Alan May has been named Director of Sports and Entertainment, effective July 24th. As Director of Sports and Entertainment, May will apply his experience in the world of professional sports to the broader business strategy of ImagineBC and, in doing so, play a valuable role in the formation of the company's member community.

"Alan brings a wealth of knowledge with him from his experience both on and off the ice and is a welcomed addition to our team," said Erik Rind, CEO of ImagineBC. "In an increasingly digital world, we are building a way for everyone to participate in the economics of their data. Alan understands this vision well and is invested in working toward that future of tomorrow."

Alan has extensive experience in the sports world both as a player, Coach, General Manager, President, owner and, more recently, as an NHL anaylst for NBC Sports Washington for the past decade as well as a board member of the Washington Capitals Alumni Association.

"I'm honored to add my perspective and look forward to contributing from day one," said May.

About ImagineBC

ImagineBC is a technological solutions company that believes it is a steward of its users data and not the owner. It will promote peer-to-peer commerce within its collection of decentralized mobile applications. The bulk of the revenue generated will accrue to the data owners/creators and the company will only charge a small transaction fee. The company is set to disenfranchise the "middlemen" and allow users to capture the maximum value from their own data. ImagineBC's business model might currently be considered revolutionary as we are leaving a big chunk of money on the table for users and not for ourselves. But we truly believe that the current power structure is untenable and the data-stewardship model is the only feasible way to proceed for businesses of tomorrow. To learn more about ImagineBC, visit www.imaginebc.net .

