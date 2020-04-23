Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alan Weinstein, Premier, Inc. Founder, Joins Supply Clinic's Board Of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:18am EDT

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Clinic, the online marketplace for dental and healthcare supplies, announced the appointment of Alan Weinstein, founder of Premier, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Weinstein had previously served as an advisor to Supply Clinic. Throughout his storied career in the healthcare space, Mr. Weinstein has consistently built and advised companies creating networks and disrupting traditional models.

"We're thrilled to have Alan join our Board of Directors. He brings an incredible depth of experience and insight in the healthcare supply space, and will be instrumental in helping Supply Clinic continue to grow and service healthcare practitioners in the future," said Jacob Drucker, CEO of Supply Clinic. "Especially in this environment, his expertise is critical in helping us supply practitioners across the country with personal protective equipment."

"I'm very excited to join the Supply Clinic Board," said Mr. Weinstein. "I look forward to joining this dynamic online dental products exchange whose internet commerce solutions are needed more than ever in today's changing world."

During his long career in healthcare, Mr. Weinstein has worked with a variety of companies providing services to hospitals and healthcare practitioners to achieve greater efficiencies and cost savings. Mr. Weinstein founded and served as President of Premier, Inc., an industry-leading hospital alliance providing over 1700 member hospitals with shared services, including group purchasing. Since retiring from Premier in 2000, Mr. Weinstein has remained in the healthcare space, serving as advisor and board member for various innovative companies, including OpenMarketsChampion Healthcare TechnologiesArena.io, and Dina Care.

Mr. Weinstein received his BA from Allegheny College and MBA from Cornell University. Shortly afterward, Mr. Weinstein served in the US Public Health Service, Division of Indian Health, Gallup, in New Mexico and Montana, from 1966-1968.

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic was founded by Dr. Scott Drucker and his brother Jacob, a statistician. As a Periodontal resident, Dr. Drucker could not find any trusted source to price-compare and buy supplies. The brothers assembled a talented team and built Supply Clinic to fill the void. With over 100 trusted sellers and 50,000 products, Supply Clinic lets healthcare practitioners across the country compare products and pricing, and buy from multiple sellers with a single checkout.

For more information, call (773) 634-1462 or visit www.supplyclinic.com.

CONTACT:
Jacob Drucker
(617) 356-8033
jacob@supplyclinic.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alan-weinstein-premier-inc-founder-joins-supply-clinics-board-of-directors-301046049.html

SOURCE Supply Clinic


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand named 'Best in Class' for Customer Service Satisfaction for second consecutive year
AQ
11:40aTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 231,929 in Q4 FY20
AQ
11:40aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : car seat manufacturing JV Krishna Maruti starts donation of 1 million triple-ply masks to Haryana Government
AQ
11:40aTATA MOTORS : extends warranty for its customers worldwide, along with introducing a host of other initiatives
AQ
11:40aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi announces grant to California Institute of Technology for development of new climate model
AQ
11:40aATHENA INVESTMENTS A/S : Completion of the Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
11:40aVILMORIN & CIE : Sales on march 31, 2020
GL
11:40aJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 14th, 2020
GL
11:40aNAGRA and Avid enable seamless deployment of forensic watermarking into editing and collaboration workflows
TE
11:40aSHL announces invitation to a Special General Meeting
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group