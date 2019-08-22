Alan and Ionic Announce Integration to Unlock the Power of Apps with Voice & AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MADISON, Wis., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan and Ionic today announced they have integrated their platforms to enable millions of developers worldwide to add natural conversational voice for Ionic applications.



Today, applications are limited by mobile screen sizes: developers and designers are limited in the data and actions they are able to represent on screens, leading to increased friction and complex end-user experiences. Even after a decade of mobile evolution, most applications are hard to use, hard to learn, and take a long time to change. Adding voice to an application presents unlimited functionality, allowing users the ability to get started with zero training, with easily updatable interfaces. Alan is starting to transform applications in field maintenance , retail, finance, public safety , agriculture, and education.

Ramu Sunkara, Alan CEO, said: “We are excited to bring natural voice to Ionic applications. Users open the application and start a voice conversation as if they are talking to an expert. With this integration, ZeePath is bringing delightful learning experiences to kids, using voice to guide them in academics, fitness, and community.”

Ionic is an application development platform that makes it easy for web developers to build award-winning applications using their existing web skills, enabling them to build apps for iOS, Android, Electron, or Web — from a single, shared codebase. Over five million developers use Ionic, including Airbus, Amtrak, Burger King, Panera Bread, and Southwest Airlines.

“Conversational interfaces are an increasingly important part of any multi-experience app strategy because it gives customers and companies an easy, natural way to interact,” said Max Lynch, co-founder, and CEO of Ionic. “Our partnership with Alan will allow developers to quickly enable voice and AI capabilities in any Ionic app.”

ZeePath , an education software company, uses Alan to enable students to navigate their life path. Shaya Smetana, CEO, commented: “As an educational platform using Ionic, the ability to quickly integrate conversational voice into our solution has been very rewarding. Integrating Alan into our solution has opened endless possibilities for thousands of users to succeed.”

About Ionic

Ionic is the easiest way for web developers to build, grow, and scale cross-platform mobile apps. From our popular open-source Framework to our cloud platform, our goal is to enable more people and organizations to create better apps, faster.

About Alan AI

Alan is the complete platform to add voice to applications. Alan Platform provides the cloud and machine learning for developers, making it easy to build and deploy voice. Alan’s goal is to democratize voice as the interface for all applications.





Contact:

James Shelburne

james@alan.app