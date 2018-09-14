Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alarm com : Make Life Easier with Alarm.com's Geo-Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:02pm CEST
You may know that a smart security system gives you a safer, more secure home. You're aware that our smartphone app keeps you in control, in the know, and one step ahead of unusual activity.

But did you know just how helpful an Alarm.com-powered home can be?

Just take Geo-Services. It's an opt-in Alarm.com feature that does helpful things around your house when you're leaving home or on your way back.

It uses your smartphone's location on a digital map to understand where you are, and which direction you're headed. With a few simple Geo-Services rules set up in your Alarm.com dashboard, several things become easier.

1: Forgot to lock up? No problem.

Do you ever get that sudden suspicion-typically when you're 15 miles from home-that you left the garage open? Geo-Services is here to help.


2: Save energy when you leave the house

An effective way to lower your energy bill is to set your thermostat back a few degrees when your house is empty. But when you're late for work or excited for a road trip, it's easy to forget.

A Geo-Services rule for your Alarm.com smart thermostat will take care of this forever. When Alarm.com sees that you're leaving (and that no one else is home), your thermostat will set back for automatic savings-until you …

3: Come home to a warm welcome

On your way back home, Geo-Services works in reverse, ensuring that things are comfortable when you get there. As well as turning your thermostat up , Geo-Services can turn on your smart lights as you arrive home. All you need to do now is open your Alarm.com app and let yourself in; no 'doorway dash' required.

Wondering how Geo-Services works? Here's a quick video:


4: Pause your security cameras when you don't need them

When no one's home, you want to see the activity that your smart security cameras capture. When you're there, however, you don't need a video alert every time the kids run through the house.

Geo-Services lets you automatically pause any, or all, of your cameras' recording schedules when you're home. It's an easy way to conserve video clips and eliminate alerts that you don't need.

5: Customize your rules with multiple geo-fences

A single, circular geo-fence around your home won't time every task perfectly. For example, it takes longer to adjust the temperature than it does to turn the lights on.

That's why we made it easy to set up more than one geo-fence. For your 'coming home' rules, try creating a 10-mile fence to trigger your thermostat, with a one-mile fence for your lights. Once your fences are set up, you can use them for other rules, and customize them until they're perfect.

Want to make life easier with Geo Services and Alarm.com?

Geo-Services is included with the majority of Alarm.com-powered smart home security packages, at no extra charge. Don't have Alarm.com yet? Enter your ZIP code below to connect with your ideal service provider.

Disclaimer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 19:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBP Buys 61% Participating Interest in Azerbaijan Project -Reuters
DJ
03:41pLEONARDO : MILITARY $759.95 Million Federal Contract Awarded to DRS Network & Imaging Systems
AQ
03:40pBelmont Village Aliso Viejo Opens Info Center as Construction on Senior Living Community Progresses
GL
03:38pSUN HYDRAULICS : New Sun Korea factory up and running
PU
03:36pBIG BOOM IN CONTENT MARKETING SOFTWARE MARKET 2025 : Hub Spot, I-on Interactive, TrackMaven, Scoop.it, proutLoud, Curata, Kapost, ScribbleLive
AQ
03:36pGildan listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
GL
03:35pIsodiol International Inc. Appoints Patrick Ogle as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors; Appoints Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., to Medical Advisory Board
GL
03:34pPOPULAR, INC. : Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
BU
03:33pGlobal Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2017-2021 | Government Sector Dominates the Market | Technavio
BU
03:32pBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.