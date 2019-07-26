Alarm com : Send These Five Travel Worries Packing with Smart Home Security

You've waited all year for this vacation. You've planned, dreamed, saved and packed. Finally, it's the big day. Everyone's excited except the dog (he's sad) as you buckle up and hit the open road. In the rear-view mirror, your worries fade into the distance.

You closed the garage, right?

There are some worries that just love to show up when you're miles from home. Did I leave a window open? Will our pet-sitter visit every morning and evening as arranged? Would a burglar know that our house is empty?

There's no leaving these worries behind-but you can make them go away.

Smart home security is a new way to take care of things at home and enjoy your vacation more. Next time you travel, all you'll need is your phone-plus the Alarm.com app-to stop these five worries in their tracks:

1: Home security worries

With Alarm.com technology protecting your home, you don't have to wonder if you closed the garage, locked the front door or turned the alarm on. If you forget, Alarm.com lets you know-and there's no need to turn around.

You'll also enjoy the certainty of professional security monitoring: an essential safeguard for travelers. If a burglar targets your home, Alarm.com alerts the security professionals at your service provider's monitoring station, who in turn alert your local police department for you.

2: Pet worries

Will your pet-sitter remember to visit? How will you know? And what if they can't get in?

No worries: just set your sitter up with a temporary Alarm.com user code. This code unlocks your door and can generate a confirmation alert when your sitter uses it. Should they lose the code, you can always unlock the door with your phone.

If you're wondering how your pets are doing, meanwhile (or just missing them), our indoor security cameras make it easy to check in and say hello.

3: Package Theft Worries

Concerned about your online shopping being left on the doorstep while you vacation? You should be: as well as being a target for thieves, it indicates that no one's home.

With Alarm.com, it's easy. Simply open your app when your doorbell camera alerts you, verify your driver with one-way video and a quick conversation, then unlock your front door. Once they've left your package inside, you can lock up again and relax.

4: House Worries

When you're home, small problems with your house are easy to spot and deal with. Leave home for a week, though, and a tiny leak in your washing machine hose can become a flood. An open window can cause your AC to run at full steam for 168 hours.

With Alarm.com standing guard, you can worry less. Water sensors let you know if you need to call an emergency plumber-they can even trigger a water shutoff. Your smart thermostat can set itself back until the window is closed. If your smoke detectors are activated, your monitoring station will know what to do.

5: Too-Much-Information Worries

Is there such thing as too much information about what's happening at home? We think so-especially when you're enjoying time away. You need to know if someone appears in your yard, but you don't need the interruption of a video alert every time a deer wanders through.

It's why we offer smarter, customizable security alerts , with intelligent analytics that filter out the stuff you don't need to see. Take a look:

