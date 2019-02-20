Log in
Alarm com : Smart Home Platform Will Power Every New D.R. Horton Home

02/20/2019 | 09:39am EST

Every new D.R. Horton home will be a smart home-connected and controlled by Alarm.com's single platform and app

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, has been selected to power whole-home automation and remote control in every new home built by D.R. Horton-America's largest home builder by volume. As the technology platform for D.R. Horton's Home Is Connected smart home program, Alarm.com enables D.R. Horton to give homeowners an integrated suite of smart home technology, including a 7' HD touchscreen panel, smart locks, lights, thermostats, voice control, doorbell camera and a single app to control everything, with Alarm.com's service provider partners on hand to connect, configure and provide long-term support after sale.

The solution was driven by Alarm.com's Builder Program, an award-winning initiative that facilitates new partnerships between builders and Alarm.com's service provider partners.

The Home Is Connected solution will be installed in every new home sold by D.R. Horton and its family of brands. Homeowners will enjoy:

  • A full suite of smart home devices including locks, lights, doorbell camera and thermostat
  • One smartphone app for everything: video, temperature control, access control and more
  • Advanced home automation capabilities including voice control feature
  • An easy upgrade path to professionally-monitored security using existing hardware

Alarm.com's service providers will play an end-to-end role throughout, working alongside D.R. Horton's subcontractors to configure smart locks, thermostats and lighting hardware after installation, adding new devices that homeowners choose to include after closing, and supporting each home's technology for years beyond the point of sale. This level of support and service enables builders like D.R. Horton to drive new home sales with a range of differentiated smart home solutions, deployed with minimal risk, reduced costs and a single point of entry through Alarm.com.

'We and our service providers are excited to partner with D.R. Horton on their pioneering smart home solution,' says Shawn Barry, Vice President, Strategic Sales at Alarm.com. 'We see homebuyers' enthusiasm for smart home technology continuing to grow and we believe that our service providers offer a huge advantage for builders looking to rapidly deploy smart home solutions. From initial design and installation to supporting customers after move-in, our service providers help minimize risk and complexity at every step, with our technology ensuring long-term value and reliability for homeowners.'

For service providers, Alarm.com's Builder Program offers a new opportunity for growth and revenue generation at scale. Service providers can cost-effectively deploy hardware in new home builds, showcase smart home solutions to new home buyers, and activate automation-only customers with the opportunity to upgrade to a full security solution over time. As part of the program, Alarm.com offers model home kits, hardware, and an automation-only service plan to further facilitate partnerships.

Home builders interested in learning more about Alarm.com should visit www.alarm.com/builder. Alarm.com's service provider partners should contact their Account Executive for more details about the builder program.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

CONTACT:

Chris Pilbeam
cpilbeam@alarm.com

Disclaimer

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 14:38:14 UTC
