Alaska Faces Budget Fight Over State University Cuts

A chaotic budget fight in Alaska sparked by a new governor's efforts to increase the annual oil royalty payments sent to residents may result in steep cuts -- including layoffs and unpaid leave -- at the state university system.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week vetoed about $444 million worth of line items in an $8.3 billion state budget that went into effect Monday. While programs like Medicaid and monthly support for seniors are being impacted, the University of Alaska system would be hit the hardest, losing more than $135 million, or 41% of its state funding.

Legislators could override the vetoes, but that prospect has sparked a separate dispute. Members in the state House and Senate this week tried to convene in the capital, Juneau, to deliberate on the budget. Mr. Dunleavy, meanwhile, has called a special session for July 8 in Wasilla, north of Anchorage, but that session doesn't include the budget on its agenda. The governor and some legislators have argued over which session has authority under state law.

As of Tuesday, the 60-member state legislature, controlled by Republicans, was one vote shy of the 40 needed to call themselves into session in Juneau. The combined state House and Senate would then need 45 votes to override Mr. Dunleavy's vetoes. Groups including the University of Alaska's private foundation and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities are pushing legislators to reverse the cuts, but a spokesman for the governor said he is confident there isn't enough support for such a step.

"Protecting [oil fund royalties] and prioritizing essential services were among the guiding principles of this Senate. It is those principles that will continue to guide us as we consider each of the vetoed budget items in the coming days," Senate President Cathy Giessel, a Republican, said in a statement.

Before the vetoes, Alaska's lawmakers had already passed a bill that slashed total expenses by more than $200 million from the previous year.

While most of the U.S. has experienced an economic boom over the past five years, Alaska has just recently begun to exit a recession caused by a downturn in oil prices. To cover deficits caused by reduced state revenue during that time, former Gov. Bill Walker, an Independent, cut the annual dividend check in 2016 to about $1,000 per resident from $2,000 a year earlier. It has since risen to $1,600. Mr. Dunleavy is seeking to increase the amount, the maximum value of which depends on oil royalties, to about $3,000 this year.

If the veto override doesn't pass, the University of Alaska will ask its Board of Regents to declare financial exigency, which could lead to layoffs for tenured professors and caps on student enrollment.

Jim Johnsen, president of the University of Alaska, acknowledged that the university system could operate more efficiently but said the drastic and sudden proposed cuts aren't fair.

"We can operate more efficiently," Mr. Johnsen said, "but this isn't the way to do it -- to crash the plane."

Matt Shuckerow, Mr. Dunleavy's press secretary, acknowledged that the cuts are heavy and said that between duplicate degree programs across campuses and higher per capita costs than the national average, the state university system could absorb the budget cuts.

Prior cuts to the oil-payout checks to help fund the state budget shouldn't have been allowed under state law, argued Mr. Shuckerow.

Some Alaskans are advocating for lower dividend earnings.

"We feel that it doesn't make sense to cripple our university system, hurt Alaskans by taking away essential medical care or hurt our seniors by taking away their living stipend just so people can get a one-time payout of $3,000," said Samantha Harris, spokeswoman for Save Our State, a coalition of groups that opposed Mr. Dunleavy's political platform.