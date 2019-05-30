Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute : Celebrates 20 Year Milestone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute (AHVI) is Alaska's leading provider of cardiovascular care. Recognized for excellence in cardiology in Alaska and beyond, AHVI has been providing the highest quality cardiovascular services right here in Alaska for 20 years.

"We are very excited about this major milestone," expressed Robert Craig, CEO. "We take great pride in the quality, talent, and experience of our board-certified physicians, certified advanced practice providers, and experienced staff. Alaska residents don't need to travel to the lower 48 for state-of-the-art cardiology treatment and services anymore. We're proud to offer that care right here, in Alaska."

With locations in Anchorage, Mat-Su, and Soldotna, and satellite clinics in Homer and Fairbanks, AHVI offers a complete line of cardiology services, including clinical cardiology consultation, a comprehensive range of cardiac imaging, diagnostic cardiovascular testing, peripheral artery disease and vein services, invasive and interventional cardiovascular testing and therapy, electrophysiology services, research studies, as well as cardiovascular prevention counseling.

For more information contact:

Jenn Boegler at 907-550-2271 or JBoegler@alaskaheart.com

SOURCE Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute