Alaska USA FCU Selects Payveris' MoveMoneysm Platform to Deliver Intelligent Digital Money Movement

CROMWELL, Conn., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payveris LLC , the fastest-growing provider of digital money movement technology to financial institutions announced Alaska USA Federal Credit Union , the 17th largest credit union in the U.S. with $7.6B in assets, chose Payveris’ intelligent MoveMoneySM Platform to deliver on their next generation digital payments and money movement strategy. Payveris’ open-API cloud-based platform, which currently supports more than 230 financial institutions, will enable Alaska USA Federal Credit Union to take complete control of the user experience, modernize and simplify its payments operating environment, and continually deliver innovative services to its members.



“We are very excited for the future of digital money movement,” says Stephanie Maxwell, Vice President, Digital Channels, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. “We have been looking for a payments provider with the strategic vision and advanced technology that will enable us to deliver the best digital user experience to our members. Our partnership with Payveris fits with this vision.”

“With more than 660,000 members in all 50 states and around the world, Alaska USA must compete with the largest banks and a growing number of digital-only banks and non-bank FinTechs,” adds Ron Bergamesca, Chief Executive Officer, Payveris. “We are honored they saw Payveris as the clear choice to help them deliver superior service to their members today and in the future.”

“Legacy digital payment products and technologies have become increasingly dated, inflexible and costly to operate,” states Nate Dudek, Chief Technology Officer, Payveris. “With bill pay, A2A and P2P as stand-alone products, the legacy digital banking experience is high-friction and confusing; while the back-office must manage redundant processes and tools for administration, data access and payment processing. With our MoveMoney Platform, financial Institutions are empowered to tailor their digital banking and money movement experiences, while dramatically simplifying their back-office; thereby delivering a best-in-class experience, while realizing significantly reduced operating costs.”

About Payveris

Payveris is the creator of The MoveMoney Platform, an Open API cloud-based platform enabling financial institutions to control, simplify, and extend digital money movement capabilities to any application or device while lowering user experience friction, significantly reducing operating costs & future-proofing the IT investment. Shift from a product-centric digital payments model to a platform-centric model today! Visit www.payveris.com to learn more.

About Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative with $7.6 billion in assets and more than 660,000 members worldwide. The credit union operates more than 100 branches and service facilities in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Washington State. Alaska USA offers a 24/7 Member Service Center and access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide, as well as online and mobile solutions.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chris Spicer

Payveris

cspicer@payveris.com

860-372-4108