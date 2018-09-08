Alba Minerals : Extends Warrant Terms

September 7, 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 7, 2018 - Alba Minerals Ltd. ('Alba') (the 'Company') (TSX - V:AA: AXVEF:US Frankfurt: A117RU) is pleased to announce that the Company has extended the expiry dates of 13,735,000 share purchase warrants that were issued in November and December 2017, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement.

The warrants are exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share and presently bear expiry dates of November 29, 2018 and December 1, 2018. The Company has extended the expiry date of the warrants by two additional years. Applicable warrants will now expire on November 29, 2020 and December, 1, 2020.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same. Additional details of the warrants were provided in the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2017 and December 1, 2017 and available through SEDAR.

Alba Minerals Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company with projects in North and South America, which focus on the development of Lithium and Gold properties. The Quiron II Lithium Property consist of 2,421 hectares of prospective exploration property in the Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina. The Property is located approximately 12 km northeast from the Liberty One Lithium Corp and 19 Km from Pure Energy Minerals Ltd's Pocitos prospects. The Rainbow Canyon Gold Property consists of 417 hectares prospective exploration property in the Olinghouse mining district, in the Washoe County Nevada.

