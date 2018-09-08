Log in
Alba Minerals : Extends Warrant Terms

09/08/2018 | 02:42am CEST

September 7, 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 7, 2018 - Alba Minerals Ltd. ('Alba') (the 'Company') (TSX - V:AA: AXVEF:US Frankfurt: A117RU) is pleased to announce that the Company has extended the expiry dates of 13,735,000 share purchase warrants that were issued in November and December 2017, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement.

The warrants are exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share and presently bear expiry dates of November 29, 2018 and December 1, 2018. The Company has extended the expiry date of the warrants by two additional years. Applicable warrants will now expire on November 29, 2020 and December, 1, 2020.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same. Additional details of the warrants were provided in the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2017 and December 1, 2017 and available through SEDAR.

About Alba Minerals Ltd.

Alba Minerals Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company with projects in North and South America, which focus on the development of Lithium and Gold properties. The Quiron II Lithium Property consist of 2,421 hectares of prospective exploration property in the Pocitos Salar, Province of Salta, Argentina. The Property is located approximately 12 km northeast from the Liberty One Lithium Corp and 19 Km from Pure Energy Minerals Ltd's Pocitos prospects. The Rainbow Canyon Gold Property consists of 417 hectares prospective exploration property in the Olinghouse mining district, in the Washoe County Nevada.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.albamineralsltd.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
'Sandy MacDougall'
Chairman & Director
Direct: (778) 999-2159

This news release contains projections and forward - looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward - looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Alba Minerals Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:41:05 UTC
