Alba Minerals : Grants of Options

09/05/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

September 5, 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 5, 2018 - Alba Minerals Ltd. ('Alba') (TSX-V: AA; AXVEF:US; Frankfurt: A117RU) is pleased to announce that it has granted 3,000,000 share purchase options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The share purchase options are exercisable at $0.065 per share for a period of ten years, expiring September 5, 2028. All options granted are in accordance with the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.albamineralsltd.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ 'Sandy MacDougall'
Director
Alba Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, 'forwardlooking statements'. Forwardlooking statements may be identified by words including 'anticipates', 'believes', 'intends', 'estimates', 'expects' and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forwardlooking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forwardlooking statements.

Disclaimer

Alba Minerals Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 20:26:08 UTC
