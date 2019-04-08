Albania's ALBtelecom Selects Verimatrix VCAS for Digital Rights Management

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110) – Verimatrix,
an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) company, today announced that
Albanian operator ALBtelecom has deployed the Verimatrix Video Content
Authority System (VCAS™) Broadcast Hybrid solution to provide digital
rights management (DRM) for IPTV and OTT service delivery. VCAS for
Broadcast Hybrid provides a single solution for rights management across
RF linear, multicast linear and streamed on-demand content to enable
consumers to enjoy the ideal, seamless screen-to-screen viewing
experience.
“Investing in the VCAS framework supports our vision of continuing to be
first-choice operator for Albanians on multiple fronts. In addition to
reinforcing our long-standing reputation for reliability, it supports
our mission of making continuous enhancements in the way we innovate and
provide exceptional customer experiences,” said Skender Koltraka, Head
of Fixed Network Department at ALBtelecom. “This deployment is also
crucial in maintaining our commitment to content owners by adhering to
new security requirements and dramatically reducing the high volume of
illegal redistribution prevalent in our region.”
Another key factor for ALBtelecom in selecting the VCAS framework is
Verimatrix’s long-standing partnership with its middleware provider
Minerva. This facilitated a fast and easy integration with the
flexibility needed to best complement the existing technology ecosystem.
“From the standpoints of both efficiency and effectiveness, ALBtelecom
couldn’t have made a better choice than to protect its premium services
with our VCAS framework,” said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. “Our
technology will expand and adapt with ALBtelecom as it increases the
number of channels to encrypt, devices to protect and customers to
serve.”
Verimatrix will illustrate how it is leveraging its depth of experience
in IP- and software-based security to protect and monetize
next-generation services. Visit booth #SU3110 during the show or
schedule a meeting at www.verimatrix.com/NAB2019.
About ALBtelecom
ALBtelecom is an experienced Albanian company with over 105 years of
presence in the market. With a clear, consistent, and distinct identity
in all points of contact, it offers the latest technology and high-end
experience in a wide range of communication services, whether it be
internet, mobile, landline, xDSL, IPTV, Wi-Fi, Cloud as well as the best
“Fiber to the Home” services in Albania. Moreover, as one of the largest
providers of telecommunications services, it has an extensive fiber
optic network connecting 90% of municipalities in the country.
ALBtelecom is the only company in Albania that offers the widest and
most complete range of telecommunication services in Albania in one stop
shop. To learn more, visit www.albtelecom.al.
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix specializes in enhancing and securing revenue for connected
devices and IP-based services around the world. Recognizing the need to
improve digital exchange between content providers, video service
operators, and subscribers, Verimatrix is focused on enhancing the
connected content distribution workflow by leveraging its award-winning VCAS™
security and Verspective®
Analytics solutions, and unmatched partner ecosystem, to reduce the
costs and complexities associated with legacy distribution workflows. To
learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com,
our Pay
TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to
join the conversation.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers, including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com.
