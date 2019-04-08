Log in
Albania's ALBtelecom Selects Verimatrix VCAS for Digital Rights Management

04/08/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Albanian Operator Selects Verimatrix to Protect Against Rising Threats to Premium Content

NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110) – Verimatrix, an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) company, today announced that Albanian operator ALBtelecom has deployed the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) Broadcast Hybrid solution to provide digital rights management (DRM) for IPTV and OTT service delivery. VCAS for Broadcast Hybrid provides a single solution for rights management across RF linear, multicast linear and streamed on-demand content to enable consumers to enjoy the ideal, seamless screen-to-screen viewing experience.

“Investing in the VCAS framework supports our vision of continuing to be first-choice operator for Albanians on multiple fronts. In addition to reinforcing our long-standing reputation for reliability, it supports our mission of making continuous enhancements in the way we innovate and provide exceptional customer experiences,” said Skender Koltraka, Head of Fixed Network Department at ALBtelecom. “This deployment is also crucial in maintaining our commitment to content owners by adhering to new security requirements and dramatically reducing the high volume of illegal redistribution prevalent in our region.”

Another key factor for ALBtelecom in selecting the VCAS framework is Verimatrix’s long-standing partnership with its middleware provider Minerva. This facilitated a fast and easy integration with the flexibility needed to best complement the existing technology ecosystem.

“From the standpoints of both efficiency and effectiveness, ALBtelecom couldn’t have made a better choice than to protect its premium services with our VCAS framework,” said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. “Our technology will expand and adapt with ALBtelecom as it increases the number of channels to encrypt, devices to protect and customers to serve.”

Verimatrix will illustrate how it is leveraging its depth of experience in IP- and software-based security to protect and monetize next-generation services. Visit booth #SU3110 during the show or schedule a meeting at www.verimatrix.com/NAB2019.

About ALBtelecom

ALBtelecom is an experienced Albanian company with over 105 years of presence in the market. With a clear, consistent, and distinct identity in all points of contact, it offers the latest technology and high-end experience in a wide range of communication services, whether it be internet, mobile, landline, xDSL, IPTV, Wi-Fi, Cloud as well as the best “Fiber to the Home” services in Albania. Moreover, as one of the largest providers of telecommunications services, it has an extensive fiber optic network connecting 90% of municipalities in the country.

ALBtelecom is the only company in Albania that offers the widest and most complete range of telecommunication services in Albania in one stop shop. To learn more, visit www.albtelecom.al.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in enhancing and securing revenue for connected devices and IP-based services around the world. Recognizing the need to improve digital exchange between content providers, video service operators, and subscribers, Verimatrix is focused on enhancing the connected content distribution workflow by leveraging its award-winning VCAS™ security and Verspective® Analytics solutions, and unmatched partner ecosystem, to reduce the costs and complexities associated with legacy distribution workflows. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixincFacebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers, including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com.


© Business Wire 2019
