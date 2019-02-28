Albany Debates Revenue Forecasts as Budget Talks Heat Up

By Jimmy Vielkind

New York's budget picture isn't as bad as Gov. Andrew Cuomo projects, leaders of the state Legislature said Thursday.

Democrats who control the state Assembly and Senate released estimates saying there is almost $1 billion in revenue above the Democratic governor's most recent figures. Lawmakers are attempting to reach consensus about how much money is available to spend as they begin the final phase of budget negotiations. The state's fiscal year ends on March 31.

Mr. Cuomo and his top fiscal lieutenants earlier this month reduced their income tax projections for the remainder of this fiscal year and the next fiscal year by $3.8 billion. The governor blamed the 2017 federal tax law, which capped the deductibility of state and local taxes at $10,000.

"While all of us have seen the recent decrease in revenues and adjusted our estimates accordingly, it's been difficult to determine the exact cause of these changes and to project their impact on future behavior," Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, a Democrat from Brooklyn, said Thursday.

The fiscal staffs of each legislative conference develop estimates after examining various economic data. Democrats who dominate the Assembly estimated there is an additional $936 million available above Mr. Cuomo's most recent projection, while Democrats who control the Senate estimated there is an additional $900 million. Senate Republican estimates were basically in line with Mr. Cuomo's, and Assembly Republicans estimated there are $186 million of additional funds.

The new estimates were accompanied by more than two hours of presentations about the state economy and the possibility of a recession from a panel of independent forecasters. Hugh Johnson, an Albany-based investment adviser, predicted the stock market would continue to grow until 2020, but urged caution.

"You've really got to play it safe," he told lawmakers.

Mr. Cuomo's budget director, Robert Mujica, said the 2017 tax law's cap on state and local taxes, or SALT, was a threat to New York's tax base and had already caused a slowdown in real-estate markets in New York City and its suburbs.

The governor is pushing Congress to repeal the cap. Mr. Mujica said the SALT cap was encouraging wealthy New Yorkers to move to other states and would make it more difficult to raise revenues in the future.

Jared Walczak, a senior policy analyst with the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, said the SALT changes were likely contributing to an existing migration trend. He added, though, that the state's revenue shortfall could mostly be explained by an artificial bump in receipts that occurred a year ago, as taxpayers shifted the timing of income and capital gains as the new law was taking effect.

"Most of that doesn't happen overnight," Mr. Walczak said.

State law requires Mr. Cuomo and legislators to agree on a consensus revenue forecast by Friday. If they don't reach an agreement, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat, will dictate a revenue figure. He has urged legislators to be cautious as they develop a new spending plan.

During a Thursday morning radio interview, Mr. Cuomo said budget negotiations would be challenging this year as lawmakers face calls to increase spending on schools, health care and infrastructure.

"Democrats like to show attention by more money, more money, more money, " the governor said. "And we don't have more money this year."

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com