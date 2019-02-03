Albany Focuses on Spending as Tax Revenue Forecast Dims

By Jimmy Vielkind

New York's budget picture is darkening, officials and analysts warn.

Lawmakers this week are turning more attention to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $175 billion spending plan after three weeks of focus on social-policy measures. Legislators will hold hearings on health care and education, the two biggest spending areas, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their deliberations are unfolding amid a dip in state revenues. The governor's budget team last month lowered the amount of money it expected from income taxes in the coming fiscal year after December collections were $500 million short.

A Jan. 24 report from Moody's Investor Service saw similar trends in other states and said "the crosscurrents of poor performance in the equity markets and changes stemming from a new federal tax environment have created considerable uncertainty for revenue forecasters."

Compensation in the financial-services industry correlates to profits and market performance, so New York is particularly sensitive to downturns, according to David Friedfel, director of state studies for the Citizens Budget Commission, a fiscal watchdog. He said there could be a further shortfall in January's tax collections.

A spokeswoman for Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in an email last week that Mr. DiNapoli would release his full budget analysis later this month, but was concerned about revenues and urged caution. Typically, legislators increase spending beyond the levels proposed by the governor at the outset of budget negotiations. A new budget must be adopted by April 1.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, can amend his budget and financial projections until Feb. 14. His budget spokesman said the state was closely monitoring collections.

Much of the budget discussion has so-far centered on its nonfiscal provisions, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Mr. Cuomo both said last week that marijuana legislation could be postponed until after the budget. Mr. Cuomo said the fiscal challenges alone were enough to tackle.

"The numbers have to add up, and the revenues are slowing," the governor said in a Jan. 28 radio interview. "The hard issues are all ahead, there's no doubt about that."

DELIVERY FEE: Assemblyman Robert Carroll supports a congestion pricing system to raise money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, but he is not stopping there.

The Democrat representing Brooklyn's Park Slope and Kensington neighborhoods is advocating a slew of other fees to help upgrade subway service, including a $3 surcharge on packages ordered online. Mr. Carroll said he hoped the fee would discourage people from purchasing basic household goods online.

"We need less truck traffic, and the only way we're going to get less truck traffic is to incentivize people to go to the local grocery store or hardware store," Mr. Carroll said in an interview.

It is unclear how much such a fee would raise; Mr. Carroll estimated as much as $1 billion a year. He introduced legislation regarding the fee the same week that top MTA officials made their case to lawmakers about the need for congestion pricing during a budget hearing.

Lawmakers at the hearing were skeptical of the MTA's plan, which as of yet doesn't include details about how much tolls would be or whether drivers would be charged for roaming in Manhattan south of 60th Street.

Sen. Kevin Parker suggested raising the gasoline tax to help the MTA, or collecting a fee on the sale of shares of stock. Sen. Mike Gianaris, a Democrat from Queens, has proposed a surcharge on New York City residents' income over $500,000. Mr. Carroll is also re-proposing an additional daily fee on ride-hailing drivers, which didn't gain traction in 2018.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, MTA President Patrick Foye reiterated that congestion pricing was "a large sum of money that's sustainable, recurring, reliable and growing."

