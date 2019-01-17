Albany Law School : Receives Transformative $15 Million Gift from Anonymous Donor; Launches Fundraising Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Albany Law School has received a transformative $15 million gift from an anonymous donor—the largest gift in the history of the law school. This investment in the future of Albany Law will provide extraordinary support for the law school and for the life-changing legal programs and services provided by the Albany Law School Law Clinic and Justice Center.

This gift was announced on January 17 by President and Dean Alicia Ouellette at the New York City launch of We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School.

"We are overwhelmed by the generous spirit of our anonymous donor and the confidence the donor has shown in the bold path we are setting as an independent, innovative law school which continues to make a significant impact on—and through—legal education across New York State and the nation," said President and Dean Ouellette.

In particular, this gift will multiply the impact of Albany Law School's award-winning Law Clinic and Justice Center in the Capital Region and beyond. The Center provides free legal services to eligible clients through its clinical and pro bono programs. The Center's students, faculty, and staff represent hundreds of clients each year and assist many more individuals and organizations through technical assistance and community education activities.

In honor of this gift and in recognition of the substantial impact the Center has on the Capital Region community, the Law Clinic and Justice Center will be renamed The Justice Center at Albany Law School.

"The trustees of Albany Law School are eternally grateful for this tremendous gift and acknowledge the selflessness that this donor embodies. We also applaud the amazing leadership of President and Dean Ouellette. This is further indication that Albany Law School is on the rise amongst our peers," said James E. Hacker '84, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School calls on the entire Albany Law community to join in this historic moment for the law school. "This transformative gift and campaign signal an incredible step in the 167-year history of Albany Law School as it forges a path to sustained independence, increased innovation, and expanded impact," said Jeffrey M. Schanz, Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

Funds raised in We Rise Together: The Campaign for Albany Law School will be used to:

build a robust scholarship endowment;

create innovative programming and improve technological infrastructure and academic facilities;

and bolster the law school initiatives—The Justice Center and Government Law Center—that provide critical legal services to the community.

Albany Law School has an endowment of approximately $65 million and has set an initial campaign target of $30 million to be raised through 2021.

Learn more at albanylaw.edu/RiseTogether.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Colton, Interim Director of Communications • ccolt@albanylaw.edu • 518-445-3208

