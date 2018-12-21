Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alberta to give temporary break to some producers on oil cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 10:22pm CET
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

VANCOUVER/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Alberta is offering temporary flexibility to some oil producers on mandated production cuts, as the Western Canadian province reviews their claims that curtailment levels are unfairly high for some and pose technical and safety concerns for certain projects.

The oil-rich province took the unusual step this month of mandating temporary production cuts amounting to 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 8.7 percent, starting in January to deal with a glut in storage and sagging prices.

A shortage of pipeline space has caused the build-up.

The temporary reprieve comes after a "small number" of operators expressed concerns that their curtailment levels could be "significantly higher than anticipated," potentially causing technical issues, according to a Dec. 11 letter to industry from Alberta's senior assistant deputy energy minister, Mike Ekelund.

The letter states that as the government has not had time to assess the claims, it would make a temporary adjustment to January production limits for operators facing higher curtailments.

Alberta has established a panel through the provincial energy regulator to assess company claims, a government spokeswoman said, with formal decisions expected ahead of the province notifying producers of February cuts.

"The temporary adjustment applies to all operators whose production limit, as initially established, was more than 16 per cent below their October 2018 production amount," Ekelund wrote in the letter.

A spokesman for Husky Energy said the curtailment level it was given for January was more than double the 8.7 percent target, due to it expanding production in late 2018 at two projects.

Alberta also exempts companies producing less than 10,000 bpd "so larger producers like ourselves have to shoulder more of the curtailment to get to the 325,000 barrels," said Husky spokesman Mel Duvall.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45p10AM HEARING : Bud's Liquors, Inc
PU
10:40pPast Nasdaq bear markets lasted long and cut deep
RE
10:39pWhat's Open and What's Closed in a Partial Government Shutdown
DJ
10:36pCanadian dollar hits 19-month low as risk aversion offsets GDP gain
RE
10:35pGlobal stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
10:30pGlobal stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
10:30pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Completes Second Review of the Extended Credit Facility with Guinea
PU
10:30pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Completes First Review Under the Extended Credit Facility and Approves US$25.1 Million Disbursement for Burkina Faso
PU
10:29pIndustrials Down As Growth Fears Spread To Aerospace - Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:27pMaterials Down On Economic Fears - Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations, likely to spend Christmas in detention

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.