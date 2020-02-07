Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Alberta urges approval of Teck oil sands mine, rejects federal aid idea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney speaks at a memorial service at the University of Alberta

Officials from the energy-rich Canadian province of Alberta on Friday insisted the federal government approve a massive oil sands project, rejecting the idea that aid from Ottawa would soften the blow if it were to be quashed.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Canada is preparing a financial package that would help dull the pain if it blocks Teck Resources Ltd's plan to build the C$20.6 billion ($15.7 billion) Frontier mine that has raised climate and wildlife concerns.

"We're not looking for a handout from the federal government, we're looking for the federal government to get out of the way of our province," Alberta's Environment Minister Jason Nixon told reporters in Calgary.

Alberta strongly backs the project on the grounds it would create 7,000 jobs and help revive a struggling provincial energy industry. The federal cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make a decision by the end of this month.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Teck had spent close to C$1 billion over a decade as it cleared a series of regulatory hurdles. A rejection now would show global capital markets that major projects could obey all the rules and still fall afoul of what he called an arbitrary political decision, he said.

"I think that would be a devastating message to send in terms of investor confidence at a time when we are struggling to attract foreign direct investment to the Canadian economy," Kenney told a business audience in Washington, D.C.

Alberta sits on the world's third-largest proven reserves of crude, most of it in the form of thick bitumen-like deposits that require intensive use of energy to exploit.

But the industry has struggled recently due to low oil prices and a lack of pipeline capacity.

Unhappiness with the government's energy and pipeline policy cost Trudeau's Liberals all their Alberta seats in October 2019 elections.

Kenney said it would be "hard to overstate" the reaction of Albertans from a rejection of the project.

Teck President and Chief Executive Don Lindsay recently questioned whether the mine would ever be built, in part because oil prices were not high enough.

Several proposed Alberta oil extraction sites have been approved but are not going forward.

"The Teck mine proposal would just join the twenty other oil sands projects sitting on the shelf because they don't make economic sense in a world moving away from oil," said Keith Stewart of Greenpeace Canada.

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDSAY CORPORATION -2.24% 104.79 Delayed Quote.11.67%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -2.66% 17.9 Delayed Quote.-15.59%
WTI -2.08% 50.39 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:21pOil falls 1% as Russia needs time to mull more OPEC+ supply cuts
RE
03:18pWarren Apologizes to Former Staffers Who Described Workplace Concerns
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pSEABOARD : Pig Farmers Pay It Forward with Two Million Servings of Pork
PU
03:08pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : February 3-7
PU
03:08pTECK FRONTIER PROJECT : Minister Nixon
PU
03:01pFed says risks to economy easing, but calls out coronavirus in report to Congress
RE
02:58pAlberta urges approval of Teck oil sands mine, rejects federal aid idea
RE
02:55pIndexes fall off record highs, but set for weekly gains
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson - Swedish minister
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
4Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Reports 4Q Profit, Bump in Net Revenue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group