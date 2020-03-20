Log in
Albertsons Companies Announces Appreciation Pay for Front Line Associates

03/20/2020 | 06:15pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies today announced an Appreciation Pay program to all non-union and union frontline associates. Structured to recognize the hard-working team members on the front lines, the company’s e-commerce pickers and drivers, store associates, distribution center associates and manufacturing plant associates will receive a temporary $2 per-hour-worked increase, above and beyond their regular hourly pay and overtime. 

 “In ways that we could not even imagine, overnight, our country changed – and as a result, it changed the way our teams conduct business,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO. “I am so proud to say our teams did not skip a step. In our manufacturing plants, distribution centers and in our stores, our associates are working tirelessly to serve our customers. They work every day to keep our communities fed, their pantries and medicine cabinets stocked, and to ensure one less worry on our customers’ minds as we all face this unprecedented pandemic.” 

 The temporary increase, which was requested by the company’s division presidents and supported by the board of directors and the company’s owners, including Cerberus Capital Management, is effective March 15, 2020 until at least the end of the following pay period on March 28, 2020 for approximately 230,000 Albertsons’ associates. The company will evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis and make changes as necessary.

 “These times are unprecedented in the grocery industry,” commented Sankaran. “This simple ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like quite enough – and we hope our sincere appreciation with this program is a start.”

# # #

About Albertsons Companies
Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.

 

Albertsons Companies
208-395-4163
Christine.Wilcox@albertsons.com

