Albertsons Companies Launch Online Marketplace Powered by Mirakl

Albertsons Cos. launched Digital Marketplace with Mirakl to create an endless shopping aisle and introduce new products to customers

Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced that Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, has launched its online marketplace powered by the Mirakl Marketplace Platform.

Albertsons Cos. online marketplace will offer customers the ability to discover more specialty food items alongside beauty and wellness products from a vast network of third-party sellers. With a focus on natural, organic, ethnic, and alternative products, Albertsons Cos. aims to provide a unique experience that showcases hard-to-find products.

The launch of the online marketplace is a central part of Albertsons Cos.’ initiative to accelerate its ability to address trending markets and offer hot new products. The data collected from the marketplace will help identify shifting consumer interests, regionally-specific shopping needs and new food trends. Albertsons Cos. now has the agility to identify new customer needs and rapidly respond by adding assortment from its network of sellers.

For its network of third-party sellers, this new platform introduces an easy digital onboarding experience which gives fast access to Albertsons Cos.’ large customer base. This allows smaller businesses to showcase their products on a much wider scale than they could have achieved alone.

“At Albertsons Companies, we’re making rapid strides to build digital capabilities that serve our customers and show our determination to play a prominent role in the digital food and wellness ecosystem,” said Narayan Iyengar, SVP of Digital Marketing and e-commerce, Albertsons Companies. “The online marketplace provides our customers access to hard-to-find items, increases exposure for partner products, and gives us critical data regarding demand for emerging food and wellness trends. We selected Mirakl for its superior technology and marketplace expertise. The Mirakl team, and McFadyen Digital’s team, have been instrumental in achieving our launch goals.”

Invited and carefully selected marketplace sellers will benefit from product visibility and national exposure on the world class digital platform. In addition, the proprietary data will not only help Albertsons Cos. evaluate what innovative products to stock in the stores, but also give vendors insight into regions where they may consider investing in building distribution.

“By choosing the online marketplace model, Albertsons Cos. is truly distinguishing itself from the competition and Mirakl is honored to be working alongside Albertsons on this journey,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “By fully utilizing the capabilities of the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, Albertsons is set up for marketplace success.”

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2017 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

About Mirakl

Mirakl gives retailers and brands a fast path to increase customer value by launching an online marketplace. Marketplaces exceed customer expectations by providing broader selection, at better prices, with superior service while respecting your Brand DNA. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key SaaS solution that automates the hard things: Seller onboarding, product data management, service quality control, and order distribution; on an API-based solution that’s modular and easy to integrate into any e-commerce platform. Over 150 customers operating marketplaces in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven expertise and technology including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005280/en/