Albertsons Companies Launch Online Marketplace Powered by Mirakl

Mirakl, the
leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced that
Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the
United States, has launched its online marketplace powered by the Mirakl
Marketplace Platform.
Albertsons Cos. online marketplace will offer customers the ability to
discover more specialty food items alongside beauty and wellness
products from a vast network of third-party sellers. With a focus on
natural, organic, ethnic, and alternative products, Albertsons Cos. aims
to provide a unique experience that showcases hard-to-find products.
The launch of the online marketplace is a central part of Albertsons
Cos.’ initiative to accelerate its ability to address trending markets
and offer hot new products. The data collected from the marketplace will
help identify shifting consumer interests, regionally-specific shopping
needs and new food trends. Albertsons Cos. now has the agility to
identify new customer needs and rapidly respond by adding assortment
from its network of sellers.
For its network of third-party sellers, this new platform introduces an
easy digital onboarding experience which gives fast access to Albertsons
Cos.’ large customer base. This allows smaller businesses to showcase
their products on a much wider scale than they could have achieved alone.
“At Albertsons Companies, we’re making rapid strides to build digital
capabilities that serve our customers and show our determination to play
a prominent role in the digital food and wellness ecosystem,” said
Narayan Iyengar, SVP of Digital Marketing and e-commerce, Albertsons
Companies. “The online marketplace provides our customers access to
hard-to-find items, increases exposure for partner products, and gives
us critical data regarding demand for emerging food and wellness trends.
We selected Mirakl for its superior technology and marketplace
expertise. The Mirakl team, and McFadyen Digital’s team, have been
instrumental in achieving our launch goals.”
Invited and carefully selected marketplace sellers will benefit from
product visibility and national exposure on the world class digital
platform. In addition, the proprietary data will not only help
Albertsons Cos. evaluate what innovative products to stock in the
stores, but also give vendors insight into regions where they may
consider investing in building distribution.
“By choosing the online marketplace model, Albertsons Cos. is truly
distinguishing itself from the competition and Mirakl is honored to be
working alongside Albertsons on this journey,” said Adrien Nussenbaum,
co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “By fully utilizing the capabilities of
the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, Albertsons is set up for marketplace
success.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005280/en/