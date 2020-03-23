Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Albertsons Companies Partners with Major Businesses to Offer Part-Time Jobs to their Furloughed Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the country, businesses have been forced to close or scale back operations, furlough employees or reduce hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. Albertsons Companies is in a unique position to help and is partnering with major companies to provide part-time jobs to their employees who have been furloughed or had their hours cut.

“The most valuable asset and the core of any business is people, and we are working hard with many Human Resource teams across a variety of businesses who are actively defining next steps for their employees,” said President and CEO Vivek Sankaran. “So many businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors are scaling back hours or temporarily closing as their customers remain home and adhere to shelter-in-place orders. We are grateful to be a resource to help fill a critical need in our own business and take care of people who want to continue working during this time of national emergency.”

Supermarket companies are considered “critical infrastructure” according to the Federal Government and are required to operate during the crisis. To respond to that requirement, Albertsons Cos. is immediately hiring 30,000 new associates. The company fully understands and appreciates that most people will return to their previous jobs when the crisis is over, and the company and partner employers are fully supportive of the other’s efforts to keep people working.

Currently, Albertsons Cos. has secured partnerships with 17 companies, some of which include:

  • ASM Global
  • BJ’s Restaurants
  • G6 Hospitality
  • Hilton
  • Inspire Brands
  • Marriott International
  • MGM Resorts
  • Regal Cinemas
  • G6 Hospitality

 Dedicated application sites have been established for employees from participating companies. The partner companies will provide links when they notify their employees about the opportunity for part-time employment with Albertsons Cos.

About Albertsons Companies
Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach. The company is currently conducting a major fundraiser to help feed families, school children and seniors in need during the COVID-19 crisis and has donated $3 million towards the cause.  

Albertsons Companies
925-738-1387
teena.massingill@albertsons.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pWOOLWORTHS : to Defer Endeavour Group Separation
DJ
06:55pCHARLOTTE WEB : Announces Line of Credit with J.P. Morgan and Engagement for Commercial Banking Services
AQ
06:53pRIO TINTO : to slow down operations in South Africa, Canada amid virus outbreak
RE
06:51pFACEBOOK : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active users soar
RE
06:50pPYROLYX AG : emporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia
EQ
06:49pCSB Announces Initiatives to Assist Customers and Communities Affected by COVID-19
PR
06:44pCPhA Calls for Stronger Government, Employer Protections for Pharmacy Professionals on the Front Line of COVID-19
BU
06:40pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $700,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030
PR
06:40pRio Tinto Slows Some Operations in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
06:38pRIO TINTO : update on COVID-19
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Western supply chains buckle as co..
2LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4Healthcare group Novacyt wins U.S. approval for coronavirus test
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group