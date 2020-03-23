Albertsons Companies Partners with Major Businesses to Offer Part-Time Jobs to their Furloughed Employees

BOISE, Idaho, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the country, businesses have been forced to close or scale back operations, furlough employees or reduce hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. Albertsons Companies is in a unique position to help and is partnering with major companies to provide part-time jobs to their employees who have been furloughed or had their hours cut.

“The most valuable asset and the core of any business is people, and we are working hard with many Human Resource teams across a variety of businesses who are actively defining next steps for their employees,” said President and CEO Vivek Sankaran. “So many businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors are scaling back hours or temporarily closing as their customers remain home and adhere to shelter-in-place orders. We are grateful to be a resource to help fill a critical need in our own business and take care of people who want to continue working during this time of national emergency.”

Supermarket companies are considered “critical infrastructure” according to the Federal Government and are required to operate during the crisis. To respond to that requirement, Albertsons Cos. is immediately hiring 30,000 new associates. The company fully understands and appreciates that most people will return to their previous jobs when the crisis is over, and the company and partner employers are fully supportive of the other’s efforts to keep people working.

Currently, Albertsons Cos. has secured partnerships with 17 companies, some of which include:

ASM Global

BJ’s Restaurants

G6 Hospitality

Hilton

Inspire Brands

Marriott International

MGM Resorts

Regal Cinemas

G6 Hospitality

Dedicated application sites have been established for employees from participating companies. The partner companies will provide links when they notify their employees about the opportunity for part-time employment with Albertsons Cos.

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach. The company is currently conducting a major fundraiser to help feed families, school children and seniors in need during the COVID-19 crisis and has donated $3 million towards the cause.

Albertsons Companies 925-738-1387 teena.massingill@albertsons.com