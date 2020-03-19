Albertsons Companies Promotes Evan Rainwater to EVP, Supply Chain & Manufacturing

BOISE, Idaho, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies announced today that Evan Rainwater has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing.

In this new role, Rainwater will be responsible for the company’s global procurement, manufacturing, and distribution groups.

“Evan is relentlessly focused on creating and executing key strategies and tactics that create a lean operating culture,” said Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO, Albertsons Companies. “His background in logistics and extensive experience with our manufacturing operations will be a key asset for our entire supply chain operation.”

Rainwater most recently served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, overseeing the company’s 20 food production plants, which include seven milk plants, four soft drink bottling plants, three bakery plants, two ice cream product plants, two grocery/prepared food plants, one ice plant and one soup plant. He also leads our company's Goods Not for Resale efforts.

Prior to the merger with Albertsons, Rainwater had been directly responsible for Distribution and Manufacturing budgetary, quality and service expectations at Safeway.

Before joining Safeway, he held senior management roles in both manufacturing and logistics for Winn Dixie, Rubbermaid and the plastics division of Mobil Oil.

About Albertsons Companies

