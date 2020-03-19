Log in
Albertsons Companies Promotes Evan Rainwater to EVP, Supply Chain & Manufacturing

03/19/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies announced today that Evan Rainwater has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Supply Chain & Manufacturing.

In this new role, Rainwater will be responsible for the company’s global procurement, manufacturing, and distribution groups.

“Evan is relentlessly focused on creating and executing key strategies and tactics that create a lean operating culture,” said Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO, Albertsons Companies. “His background in logistics and extensive experience with our manufacturing operations will be a key asset for our entire supply chain operation.”

Rainwater most recently served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing, overseeing the company’s 20 food production plants, which include seven milk plants, four soft drink bottling plants, three bakery plants, two ice cream product plants, two grocery/prepared food plants, one ice plant and one soup plant. He also leads our company's Goods Not for Resale efforts.

Prior to the merger with Albertsons, Rainwater had been directly responsible for Distribution and Manufacturing budgetary, quality and service expectations at Safeway.

Before joining Safeway, he held senior management roles in both manufacturing and logistics for Winn Dixie, Rubbermaid and the plastics division of Mobil Oil.

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach. 

Christine Wilcox
Albertsons Companies
208-395-4163
Christine.Wilcox@albertsons.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
