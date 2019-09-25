Log in
Albertsons Companies Receives EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award for the Third Year

09/25/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today awarded Albertsons Companies the esteemed Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award for leadership in furthering safer chemistry and increasing awareness of safer chemicals for consumer products.

This marks the third time since the EPA began this program in 2015 that Albertsons Cos. was selected as one of 14 national award winners for outstanding achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.  Specifically, Albertsons Cos. was recognized in the “Retailer” category for promoting Safer Choice-certified products, raising awareness, and helping consumers make more informed buying decisions.

“Responsible chemical stewardship remains a priority for our Own Brands team,” said Chad Coester, Albertsons Companies Senior Vice President of Own Brands. “Our customers vote each time they shop with us on the importance of safer chemicals, and we take very seriously the responsibility and honor that comes with being named a Safer Choice Partner of the Year.”

EPA's Safer Choice program focuses on identifying safer chemicals through evaluating their human health and environmental characteristics of chemicals. When the Safer Choice label appears on a product, it means that EPA has evaluated every ingredient in the product for potential human health and environmental effects. Safer Choice certification represents a high level of achievement in formulating products that are safer for people and the environment.

Customers can find an array of Safer Choice-certified products in the company’s 2,200+ Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market, ACME Markets, Randalls, Haggen, and other banner stores. Products include Open Nature Glass & Window Cleaner and Open Nature Dishwasher Rinse Aid.

Albertsons Cos.’ exclusive Open Nature line was introduced in 2011 with foods made with no artificial colors, preservatives, added trans-fat, or hydrogenated oils. Today the line has grown to 450 items throughout the store in multiple categories, including home care, baby care, pet care, pet food, and personal care.

Receiving the Safer Choice award reflects just one of many successful efforts and commitments the company has made to ensure safe products and packaging. The Chemical Policy focuses on chemical management, including limiting the use of certain ingredients of consumer concern.  The Plastics and Packaging Pledge, announced in April 2019, commits that 100% of Own Brands packaging will be recyclable, reusable, or industrially compostable by 2025. The pledge also commits to decreasing plastic usage, with an emphasis on single-use plastics.  

 

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach.

 

Teena Massingill
Albertsons Companies
925-738-1387
teena.massingill@albertsons.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
