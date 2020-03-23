Log in
Albertsons Companies implements social distancing protocol across all stores

03/23/2020 | 06:36pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies today announced that the company has begun implementing Social Distancing protocols across all 2,200+ stores. The goal with the protocol throughout the store is to follow guidance from the CDC to prevent customers from being within 6 feet of any other person for more than 10 minutes. Customers should see changes continue over the next week. 

“Social distancing can make a significant difference in our communities as we face this pandemic,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO. “Our stores are following the guidance from the CDC with regard to regular hand washing and enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols. We believe that the next step toward helping slow and contain the COVID-19 virus is by reinforcing proper social distancing whenever possible.” 

The company is installing designated waiting points through floor markers positioned throughout the store, especially at check stands and stations where people most often congregate, like the service deli, bakeries, and pharmacy areas. Customers will also be asked to wait until the customer in front of them has finished collecting their groceries before unloading their groceries at the check stand. 

"We have seen our customers begin to implement social distancing on their own with our 'two carts apart' reminders as they shop our stores, so we think our floor markers will increase awareness," said Sankaran. "We know that with our customers' help, along with other safety measures have implemented in our stores, we can create safer environments and help our communities contain the spread of this contagious disease."

About Albertsons Companies
Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans’ outreach. The company is currently conducting a major fundraiser to help feed families, school children and seniors in need during the COVID-19 crisis and has donated $3 million towards the cause.

Christine Wilcox
Albertsons Companies
208-395-4163
Christine.Wilcox@albertsons.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
