Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Albertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 04:56pm EDT
Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank, California

(Reuters) - Supermarket operator Albertsons Companies said on Saturday it would ask customers not to openly carry firearms at its stores, joining an array of retailers and store chains this week who changed their gun policy in light of several mass shootings in the United States.

"We want our stores to feel safe & welcoming for all, so we respectfully ask customers to not openly carry firearms in our stores unless they are authorized law enforcement officers," the company said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2HPH03R.

The announcement comes as other retailers such as Walmart Inc and Kroger Co tweaked their gun policy, with Walmart saying it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in stores across the United States.

Albertson Companies operates stores across 34 U.S. states, according to the company website.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAINCORP LTD 0.00% 8.01 End-of-day quote.-12.65%
KROGER -0.52% 24.7 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
WALMART INC. -0.62% 114.73 Delayed Quote.23.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56pAlbertsons Companies joins supermarkets in changing guns policy
RE
03:56pBoeing suspends testing of 777X aircraft
RE
01:37pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon
PU
01:11pWALL ST. WEEK AHEAD : Another recent inversion could provide support for stocks
RE
10:09aTurkey calls on U.S. to lift barriers to boost trade
RE
09:10aUK's Labour to crack down on finance bonuses if it wins power - FT
RE
08:15aNew York Hits Out-of-Stater With Hefty Tax Bill Over Vacation Home
DJ
07:31aHungary must maintain fiscal discipline in face of slowdown - minister
RE
07:29aItalian railways plans to bid for $20 billion U.S. contract
RE
06:15aFAYSAL BANK : FBL, Ripple sign agreement for providing home remittance services
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms
3ORIX CORPORATION : ORIX : RRJ Capital exits from investment in unit linked to Avolon's parent - source
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : How Qualcomm's President Changes His Perspective
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork to press on with IPO launch despite valuation concerns - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group