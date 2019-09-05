Albright Capital : Announces Impact Measurement Methodology Focused on Emerging Markets (EM)

Building on its longstanding commitment to delivering positive impact alongside attractive commercial returns, Albright Capital has adopted the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”)’s Operating Principles for Impact Management (the “Principles”) and developed its own impact measurement system to implement these Principles.

The measurement system supports rigorous analysis and features the ability to balance various factors that materially contribute to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”), such as clean water and sanitation, reliable (and cleaner) energy, and data connectivity. Moreover, consistent with the IFC Principles, the system is customized to our value orientation, flexible global approach, and emphasis on infrastructure and real assets. It enables us to measure impact across the 17 SDGs and provides an auditable process that can be independently verified by third parties.

In 2005, the founders of Albright Capital memorialized their shared commitment to an investment program delivering positive social impact by collectively signing a Statement of Values, which states that the firm “is a continuation of [our] commitment to the promotion of economic development, reduction of worldwide poverty, creation of a middle class, and growth of effective democracies.”

Albright Capital is comprised of a deeply experienced investment team and Albright Stonebridge Group (“ASG”), the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. Albright Capital was founded in 2004 and became an SEC-registered investment advisor in 2005.

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright serves as Chair of Albright Capital and co-Chair, with former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, of Albright Stonebridge Group. Ambassador Anthony S. Harrington and James C. O’Brien serve on the Albright Capital Management Committee. Dan K. Rosenthal, ASG Managing Principal, serves on the Albright Capital Investment Committee.

Secretary Albright said, “Our interest is simple; to continue to demonstrate that investors in emerging markets can generate commercial returns while making a positive impact on society at large. I applaud the IFC for developing their Principles, which represent a major milestone in the advancement of socially conscious, impact investment.”

Albright Capital Managing Principal Gregory Bowes added, “We are committed to advancing industrywide discussions on various approaches to impact investing and will make our customized impact measurement system available to those with whom we have an established dialogue.” Those interested in establishing dialogue with Albright Capital on these issues are welcome to contact impact@albrightcapital.com.

About Albright Capital

Based in Washington, D.C., Albright Capital is a global emerging markets private markets investor who seeks out opportunities across regions and industries. With significant experience in infrastructure, infrastructure services and real assets, the firm seeks to identify compelling investment themes, market inefficiencies, and pockets of capital shortage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005253/en/