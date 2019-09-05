Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Albright Capital : Announces Impact Measurement Methodology Focused on Emerging Markets (EM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Building on its longstanding commitment to delivering positive impact alongside attractive commercial returns, Albright Capital has adopted the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”)’s Operating Principles for Impact Management (the “Principles”) and developed its own impact measurement system to implement these Principles.

The measurement system supports rigorous analysis and features the ability to balance various factors that materially contribute to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”), such as clean water and sanitation, reliable (and cleaner) energy, and data connectivity. Moreover, consistent with the IFC Principles, the system is customized to our value orientation, flexible global approach, and emphasis on infrastructure and real assets. It enables us to measure impact across the 17 SDGs and provides an auditable process that can be independently verified by third parties.

In 2005, the founders of Albright Capital memorialized their shared commitment to an investment program delivering positive social impact by collectively signing a Statement of Values, which states that the firm “is a continuation of [our] commitment to the promotion of economic development, reduction of worldwide poverty, creation of a middle class, and growth of effective democracies.”

Albright Capital is comprised of a deeply experienced investment team and Albright Stonebridge Group (“ASG”), the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. Albright Capital was founded in 2004 and became an SEC-registered investment advisor in 2005.

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright serves as Chair of Albright Capital and co-Chair, with former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, of Albright Stonebridge Group. Ambassador Anthony S. Harrington and James C. O’Brien serve on the Albright Capital Management Committee. Dan K. Rosenthal, ASG Managing Principal, serves on the Albright Capital Investment Committee.

Secretary Albright said, “Our interest is simple; to continue to demonstrate that investors in emerging markets can generate commercial returns while making a positive impact on society at large. I applaud the IFC for developing their Principles, which represent a major milestone in the advancement of socially conscious, impact investment.”

Albright Capital Managing Principal Gregory Bowes added, “We are committed to advancing industrywide discussions on various approaches to impact investing and will make our customized impact measurement system available to those with whom we have an established dialogue.” Those interested in establishing dialogue with Albright Capital on these issues are welcome to contact impact@albrightcapital.com.

About Albright Capital

Based in Washington, D.C., Albright Capital is a global emerging markets private markets investor who seeks out opportunities across regions and industries. With significant experience in infrastructure, infrastructure services and real assets, the firm seeks to identify compelling investment themes, market inefficiencies, and pockets of capital shortage.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aMatrix Service Company to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
GL
07:30aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Notice of the decision on reorganization of RusHydro's controlled company
EQ
07:30aIncreased Emphasis of Chinese Home Appliance Company on Technology
BU
07:29aEquinor Confirms Personnel in Bahamas Are Safe, But Oil Terminal Sustained Damage
DJ
07:29aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : is Selected to Develop National Open Innovation Platform for Next Generation Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Puhui Finance
PR
07:29aCIENA : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:27aKKR to sell or float German defence supplier Hensoldt - sources
RE
07:27aSFK CONSTRUCTION : Financial Statements - Interim Report 2019
PU
07:27aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : INTERNI presents a special “Onboard”, dedicated to sailin
PU
07:27aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
4SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group