Alcatel Lucent : and LANCOM Systems are now partners in VoIP

DGAP-News: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise / Key word(s): Agreement

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and LANCOM Systems are now partners in VoIP



29.04.2020 / 12:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and LANCOM Systems are now partners in VoIP

New end-to-end security solution simplifies remote working and helps to ensure operational continuity



Kornwestheim, 29 April 2020

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, network and cloud solutions, is the new technology partner of LANCOM Systems and is expanding its portfolio to include security solutions tailored to small businesses. The certified solution for session border controllers (SBCs) opens up new opportunities for companies wanting secure and seamless migration from ISDN/analogue to an All-IP network.

The LANCOM VoIP router complements the Alcatel-Lucent OXO ConnectTM and OXO Connect EvolutionTM telecommunications systems and offers uncompromising security in SIP trunk conversions. Customers can retain all telephony functions and benefit from the "IT Security made in Germany" seal for an even better customer experience. All security aspects, from connection to maintenance access, are covered by converting protocols using a transcoder.

This protects users against cyber attacks, and the IPsec VPN tunnel makes it easier to provide secure access for remote maintenance, licence updates, software updates, other cloud services and VPN-based connections for remote workers using Premium DeskPhones. All updates and maintenance can be performed in accordance with the remote maintenance concept.

When it comes to ensuring business continuity, which is particularly critical for small businesses, the new service concept provides secure services so that employees have a reliable system when working from home. Office numbers can be simply forwarded to other numbers or mobile devices at the click of a button. Taking it one step further, video conferences or screen and document sharing can be done from home for efficient interactions with customers, partners or colleagues.

Benjamin Lay, Director Technical Sales and Services SMB & Channel Support Europe & North at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise stresses that: "Our partnership with LANCOM creates genuine added value when it comes to security for customers who want to connect up to 300 users to the Alcatel-Lucent OXO Connect telecommunications systems. A secure connection is no longer a matter of company size, and deciding whether or not to use SBCs is a thing of the past as they are an integral part of the new end-to-end solution."

"Reliable business telephony that enables working from home is an important requirement when it comes to remaining competitive. Together we can provide small and medium enterprise customers with a high-performance service concept with group-level security", adds Jan Buis, Vice President Business Development at LANCOM Systems GmbH.

About Us

We are Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customised technology experience customers need. We deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes, and customers from your office, the cloud, or in combination.

A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. ALE has a global reach and local focus with more than 2200 employees and 2900 partners who serve over 50 countries.

For more information, visit our website at: www.al-enterprise.com

For ongoing news visit our LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Background information on LANCOM Systems:

LANCOM Systems GmbH is a leading European manufacturer of network and security solutions for the public and private sectors. Its portfolio includes hardware (WAN, LAN, WLAN, firewalls), virtual network components and cloud-based software-defined networking (SDN).

Software development, hardware development and production take place primarily in Germany, as does network management hosting. LANCOM gives special attention to providing trusted solutions with outstanding security features. It has made its products free from backdoors and bears the "IT Security made in Germany" trust seal, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology.

LANCOM was founded in 2002 and its headquarters are in Würselen near Aachen. Its customers include SMEs, authorities, institutions and major corporations from around the world. The company has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Munich-based technology group Rohde & Schwarz since summer 2018.

Press contact Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise:

Alexandra Biebel

Head of Marketing & Communications

ALE Deutschland GmbH

alexandra.biebel@al-enterprise.com

+49 (0) 7154 803 5205

Press contact LANcom:

Eckhart Traber

LANCOM Systems GmbH

Tel: +49 (0)89 665 61 78 - 67

Fax: +49 (0)89 665 61 78 - 97

eckhart.traber@lancom.de

www.lancom-systems.de