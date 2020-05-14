Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alchemy Community Transformations launches podcast highlighting stories of rural communities relating to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 11:54am EDT

CLIVE, Iowa, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural communities have an opportunity to grow due to COVID-19. There are many reports showing a growing minority of urban dwellers are considering a move to a rural location. COVID-19 has transformed many aspects of daily life and people are beginning to re-evaluate the way they live, work and play.  Alchemy Community Transformations announced the launch of the Ninety-Seven podcast, produced in partnership with Just Place, an organization committed to sharing the unique perspectives and voices of rural communities.

97% of America is considered rural. There are endless opportunities for creativity and innovation paired with affordability and quality of life in that 97%. What is rural America doing to attract the next generation of workforce? The Ninety-Seven Podcast is a look at these stories, about the challenges and opportunities of small communities dealing with COVID-19 and what lies beyond.

The podcast will explore a variety of themes affecting rural communities including: workforce development, broadband, innovation and entrepreneurship, cultural communities and housing infrastructure.

“Rural America is the next place to pioneer. How will these communities not only work through this pandemic, but how can they come out the other side in stronger position to succeed,” said Zachary Mannheimer, Principal Community Placemaker of Alchemy. “As urban residents look for safer and more affordable places to live and work, what will it take to lure them to rural?”

In the first episode, Mannheimer chats with Timothy Griffin, Chamber Director of Pageland, SC about how their downtown received a gift of $10,000 to help small businesses create their own e-commerce, and the Miss Pageland Beauty Pagaent, the oldest in the country, that he directs. We also feature songs by Clarksdale, MS musician Luscious Spiller. You can stream the full episode online at ninetysevenpodcast.com. New episodes will be released every two weeks.

About Alchemy Community Transformations
Alchemy Community Transformations specializes in rural economic and social development strategies through a collaborative, community-driven process to create simple-to-execute, realistic plans. They are connectors who find the right people, the right resources and the right places, and bring them together to help transform communities. Alchemy Community Transformations is a McClure Team.

Contact
Zachary Mannheimer
Principal Community Placemaker
zmannheimer@mecresults.com
C: (515) 333-3994

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:08pAppointment of Claude Imauven as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Orano Group
BU
12:07pMOST FORD U.S. DEALERS GOT FEDERAL PAYROLL PROTECTION LOANS : Coo
RE
12:07pBTS PUBL : Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:06pGETLINK :  Eurotunnel and Tourism: Le Shuttle, the No-contact Transport System, Is Determined to Be a Major Player in Restart Plans
BU
12:05pINTERBIT : is pleased announce that, further to its news release dated March 20, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional acceptance of the Company's proposed "Change of Business" to become a Tier 2 mining issuer.
PU
12:05pMEDIASET : Interim Financial Report as at 31st March 2020
PU
12:05pANEVIA : Selected as Preferred Vendor for InterTouch IPTV Solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India
PU
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:05pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5Pexip Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange after the First Fully-Virtual IPO in Norway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group