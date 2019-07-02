Log in
Alcoa: Quebec Smelter Workers OK Pact, Curtailed Capacity to Be Restarted

07/02/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Alcoa Corp. (AA) said a Quebec smelter will restart its curtailed capacity as workers approved a six-year labor agreement.

The Aluminerie de Becancour Inc. smelter is 74.95% owned by Alcoa and 25.05% owned by Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

Alcoa expects to record special items related to restart costs of about $40 million to $50 million after tax, or about 22 cents to 27 cents a share.

The smelter will recall about 900 unionized employees according to a specific back-to-work protocol, with all of those on lockout back within eight months of the July 26 restart date.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

