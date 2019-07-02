Alcoa: Quebec Smelter Workers OK Pact, Curtailed Capacity to Be Restarted -- Update

By Josh Beckerman

Alcoa Corp. (AA) said a Quebec smelter will restart its curtailed capacity as workers approved a six-year labor agreement.

The Aluminerie de Becancour Inc. smelter is 74.95% owned by Alcoa and 25.05% owned by Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

Alcoa expects to record special items related to restart costs of about $40 million to $50 million after tax, or about 22 cents to 27 cents a share.

The smelter will recall about 900 unionized employees according to a specific back-to-work protocol, with all of those on lockout back within eight months of the July 26 restart date.

The lockout at the smelter started in January 2018 after the steelworkers rejected a proposed contract.

