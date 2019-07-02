Log in
Alcoa: Quebec Smelter Workers OK Pact, Curtailed Capacity to Be Restarted -- Update

07/02/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Alcoa Corp. (AA) said a Quebec smelter will restart its curtailed capacity as workers approved a six-year labor agreement.

The Aluminerie de Becancour Inc. smelter is 74.95% owned by Alcoa and 25.05% owned by Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

Alcoa expects to record special items related to restart costs of about $40 million to $50 million after tax, or about 22 cents to 27 cents a share.

The smelter will recall about 900 unionized employees according to a specific back-to-work protocol, with all of those on lockout back within eight months of the July 26 restart date.

The lockout at the smelter started in January 2018 after the steelworkers rejected a proposed contract.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION 1.66% 23.3 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.25% 1778 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
LME COPPER CASH 0.45% 5999 End-of-day quote.2.74%
LME ZINC CASH -1.34% 2546 End-of-day quote.3.41%
RIO TINTO 1.24% 4976.5 Delayed Quote.31.78%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 1.62% 106.45 End-of-day quote.33.49%
SILVER 0.87% 15.28 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
