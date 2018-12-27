Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) plans to announce its fourth quarter and
full-year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 after
the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The press release with financial results, and a related presentation,
will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.
A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s twitter handle
@Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00
p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 and will be webcast live via
Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.
Replay Information
A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00
p.m. EST on January 16 until January 23, 2019.
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company
developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.
About Alcoa
Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum
products, built on a foundation of strong values and operating
excellence dating back 130 years to the world-changing discovery that
made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since
developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our
talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best
practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and
stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com,
follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.
