Alcoa of Australia : Scitech and Alcoa partnership continues to improve maths outcomes

Scitech and Alcoa of Australia have signed a new three-year partnership that aims to improve children's maths skills so they are able to meet the demands of the modern employment market where 75% of all future jobs are expected to require STEM skills.

The $450,000 agreement will enable Scitech to continue to deliver the highly successful 'Alcoa Maths Enrichment Program' in schools in the Rockingham, Kwinana, Mandurah, Pinjarra, Harvey and Bunbury areas between 2019-2021.

The program, which began in 2012, is guided by the latest research on effective maths teaching techniques with input from leading experts from various universities and institutions around Australia. The program is delivered through two face-to-face professional learning components - 'Alcoa Real World Maths' and 'Alcoa Champions of Maths' - and is enhanced through digital engagement and online learning modules.

A 2017 independent assessment found the program had had a positive impact on all participants.

Ms Deb Banning (formerly Hancock), Chief Executive Officer, Scitech said 'Scitech and Alcoa are immensely proud of the 'Alcoa Maths Enrichment Program,' which improves maths engagement and understanding in WA primary schools in a dynamic and positive way. The program increases student engagement by connecting maths to real world scenarios, while at the same time, supports our wonderful teachers to deliver this approach. This program also helps parents and students to engage together through a range of maths-related at-home activities.'

Michael Parker, Chairman and Managing Director, Alcoa of Australia said 'Supporting the next generation to have the skills needed to succeed in the modern workplace is not only vital for those individuals but also for their communities, the state and nation, and for sectors like ours. Alcoa is proud to continue our partnership with Scitech, which is making a real difference in maths teaching and learning.'

The 'Alcoa Champions of Maths' component is new to AMEP this year. It aims to develop the classroom methods and instructional practices of a select group of teachers through individual mentoring and coaching over the course of the year. Recruitment into this program is based on teachers demonstrating a commitment to improving their maths teaching and aims to create maths leaders among the school community.

The 'Alcoa Real World Maths' component creates a positive maths learning and engagement experience for teachers, parents and students as they work together in a fun, hands-on and supported environment. This component includes the unique and stimulating 'Maths Murder Mystery' events where students, parents and teachers solve crime using mathematical techniques and analytical thinking.

In 2019, 'Alcoa Champions of Maths' will be conducted in the Bunbury area at Australind Primary School, Eaton Primary School, Glen Huon Primary School and Treendale Primary School. 'Alcoa Real World Maths' will be taking place in the Rockingham area in Term 1, with Rockingham Beach Primary School, East Waikiki Primary School and Hillman Primary School confirmed, among others. In Term 3, 'Alcoa Real World Maths' will move to primary schools in the Kwinana area.

The Alcoa Maths Enrichment Program will move to service schools in the Mandurah, Harvey and Pinjarra areas over the course of the three-year partnership.

