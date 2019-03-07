Alcoa of Australia : commits to #BalanceforBetter for International Women's Day

A gender-balanced workplace is firmly on Alcoa of Australia's action list as the company celebrates International Women's Day on March 8 and gets behind this year's campaign theme of forging a more gender-balanced world via #BalanceforBetter.

The Alcoa Women's Network celebrated International Women's Day at the Peel office with a strong message to #BalanceforBetter.

Pledges to challenge stereotypes and biases, forge the positive visibility of women and celebrate women's achievements are front and centre of discussions across Alcoa's bauxite, alumina and aluminium operations.

The company, which was recently named an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the 17th year running by the Federal Government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), is committed to achieving a gender balance and creating an inclusive workplace through flexible work practices and active campaigns to attract, promote and retain women in its workforce.

Alcoa of Australia Chairman and Managing Director Michael Parker, who is a WGEA Pay Equity Ambassador, said International Women's Day was an opportune time to reflect on the company's progress to achieve a gender balanced workplace.

'I firmly believe we are all accountable to make a difference and it's everyone's job to build a culture of equality, encourage diversity and enact positive change in our workplace,' Mr Parker said.

'Gender balance makes the workplace better. I want women to achieve financial independence, pay parity and enjoy career opportunities throughout every life stage.'

Alcoa of Australia (Alcoa) has a proud history in Australia which it hopes to continue by remaining internationally competitive, attracting ongoing investment and providing jobs for future generations.

Alcoa has been contributing to Australia's economy since 1963, investing more than

$12 billion over 55 years.

$12 billion over 55 years. More than 65 per cent of Alcoa's total annual revenue stays in Australia through wages, local purchasing, taxes, royalties, capital investment and dividends to Australian shareholders.

Alcoa employs more than 4,275 people in Australia. About 3,750 live in WA.

In our 55 years, Alcoa has taken on more than 2000 apprentices, trainees and graduates.

Alcoa invested $1.7 billion with Australian suppliers in 2017.

Alcoa paid $654 million in Australian wages, salaries and associated benefits in 2017.

Alcoa paid $400 million in State, Federal and Local government taxes and royalties in 2017.

Alcoa made $4.2 million in community contributions in 2017.

