Alcoa of Australia : recruiting university graduates now

Alcoa Chemical Engineering Graduate Dannielle MacKenzie encourages graduates to apply for the company's Graduate Program now.

Alcoa of Australia is recruiting 20 motivated and curious university graduates looking to accelerate their careers as part of its 2020 Graduate Program.

The company is seeking graduates, or those students with up to six months left of their studies, to work in the following areas: finance; procurement; health and safety; information technology; digital mining; mining engineering; research science; chemistry; chemical engineering; mechanical engineering; and electrical engineering.

The three-week recruitment campaign closes on Monday 15 April.

Those selected for the highly sought-after three-year program could work within 16 kilometres of the Perth CBD at the company's Western Australia head office, or at its bauxite mines and alumina refineries south of Perth. Graduates will also work alongside some of the world's most experienced professionals, earn a competitive salary and use their degree to make a difference in the dynamic global commodities business.

Dannielle MacKenzie is a second-year Chemical Engineering Graduate at Alcoa and credits the company's Graduate Program for providing the experience she will need for a long and successful career.

'Applying for the graduate program was the best thing I could have done,' Dannielle said.

'Alcoa has a really positive and inclusive workplace and I've been given many opportunities already to get first-hand chemical engineering experience at Kwinana refinery.

'Being at university is one thing, but to actually apply that learning while working in the field you love is next level.

'Graduates, or those soon to graduate, should not hesitate to apply for these roles. I say, 'just do it', and have no regrets.'

Alcoa has a proud history and commitment to training generations of skilled and educated employees, having trained and developed more than 2000 apprentices, trainees and graduates since 1963.

The company has also contributed economically and socially to the fabric of Western Australian society for more than 55 years. It employs some 4,200 people, many of whom live regionally in the communities where it operates.

Alcoa is committed to achieving greater gender balance and embraces diversity, encouraging applications from women and people of all backgrounds. The company has been named an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality by the Federal Government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency for 17 consecutive years.

Applications for Alcoa's 2020 Graduate Program are open until 15 April. For more information or to apply visit www.alcoa.com.au/graduateopps.

ENDS