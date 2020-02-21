Log in
Alcoholics Anonymous Shares New Video: "Young & Sober in A.A.: From Drinking to Recovery"

02/21/2020 | 02:49pm EST

“I started drinking when I was 12. I couldn’t stop when I started. And when I was controlling it I was miserable.”

“…Five months after I graduated high school, that’s when I got introduced to the program of Alcoholics Anonymous.”

“When I got willing... the obsession to drink was gone. I realized that there’s something in these rooms that is changing my life.”

These are a few of the young voices sharing about their drinking and sobriety in “Young & Sober in A.A.: From Drinking to Recovery,” the new video released by Alcoholics Anonymous World Services, Inc. Created by young alcoholics who have found sobriety, “Young & Sober in A.A.: From Drinking to Recovery” underscores the message that it is never too early to seek help for a drinking problem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005428/en/

A.A. estimates that 10% of its members are under the age of 30. The video helps dispel the myth that some drinkers may be “too young” to have experienced the devastating effects of alcoholism. No matter what your age, no matter what your gender or background, if you are drinking too much, A.A. offers a solution. Within Alcoholics Anonymous are vibrant communities of young people who have discovered sober and fulfilling lives and a daily reprieve from alcoholism.

Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of people who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, no cost, all gender, apolitical and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about their drinking problem. We are alcoholics helping other alcoholics recover.

For more information, contact the Public Information Desk at the General Service Office at pressinfo@aa.org or call (212) 870-3119

To connect with A.A. near you, visit www.aa.org or check out the Meeting Guide app.


© Business Wire 2020
