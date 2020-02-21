Alcoholics Anonymous Shares New Video: “Young & Sober in A.A.: From Drinking to Recovery”

02/21/2020 | 02:49pm EST

“I started drinking when I was 12. I couldn’t stop when I started. And when I was controlling it I was miserable.”

“…Five months after I graduated high school, that’s when I got introduced to the program of Alcoholics Anonymous.”

“When I got willing... the obsession to drink was gone. I realized that there’s something in these rooms that is changing my life.”