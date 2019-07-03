Log in
Alcon : Introduces AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism as a New Contact Lens Option for Astigmatic Patients

07/03/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Media release - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Alcon Introduces AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism as a New Contact Lens Option for Astigmatic Patients

Today, Alcon, the global leader in eye care, launched AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism contact lenses in the United States as part of its dedication to meet the needs of 1-in-3 Americans with astigmatism1. The newest addition to Alcon's robust contact lens portfolio offers a unique combination of technologies that support long-lasting lens surface moisture and outstanding comfort to provide astigmatic patients a consistently stable lens-wearing experience.

'Alcon is pleased to offer AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism contact lenses as a part of our commitment to arm doctors with reliable vision correction solutions that help their patients see brilliantly,' said Sean Clark, General Manager, Alcon US Vision Care. 'We see the need for a monthly toric contact lens that performs as well on the last day of wear as the first, and we are dedicated to providing options whether a patient is new to our lenses or interested in upgrading from one of Alcon's existing astigmatism products.'

AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism contact lenses include a blend of unique technologies:

  • Proprietary HydraGlyde® Moisture Matrix for long-lasting lens surface moisture
  • Unique Precision Balance 8|4® lens design to hold the lens in place with every blink
  • SmartShield® Technology that helps guard against irritating deposit build-up

The addition of this unique lens to the #1 prescribed monthly contact lens brand family2 allows doctors to provide their astigmatic patients outstanding comfort from day 1 to day 303-5*. The advanced lens design provides excellent deposit protection6,7 and long-lasting lens surface moisture8,9, giving patients stable vision in just 30 seconds of wear and maintaining crisp, clear vision with every blink10*.

For more information, contact your Alcon sales representative.

Important Information for AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism (lotrafilcon B) Contact Lenses:
For daily or extended wear up to six nights for near/far-sightedness, presbyopia and/or astigmatism. Risk of serious eye problems (e.g., corneal ulcer) is greater for extended wear. In rare cases, loss of vision may result. Side effects like discomfort, mild burning or stinging may occur. Prescription Only. See product instructions for complete wear, care and safety information.

###

*Based on clinical studies with AIR OPTIX® for Astigmatism contact lenses.

†Based on a ProVoice Survey of ECPs November 2017 - October 2018.

References
  1. Vitale S, Ellwein L, Cotch MF, Ferris FL, Sperduto R. Prevalence of refractive error in the United States, 1999-2004. Arch Ophthalmol. 2008 Aug; 126(8):1111-9. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18695106.
  2. Alcon data on file, 2018.
  3. Eiden SB, Davis R, Bergenske P. Prospective study of lotrafilcon B lenses comparing 2 versus 4 weeks of wear for objective and subjective measures of health, comfort, and vision. Eye Contact Lenses. 2013;39(4)290-294.
  4. Based on a 30-day clinical study of 75 habitual lotrafilcon B lens wearers; Alcon data on file, 2017.
  5. Lemp J, Kern J. A comparison of real time and recall comfort assessments. Optom Vis Sci. 2016;93:E-abstract 165256.
  6. Nash WL, Gabriel M, Mowrey-Mckee M. A comparison of various silicone hydrogel lenses; lipid and protein deposition as a result of daily wear. Optom Vis Sci. 2010;87:E-abstract 105110.
  7. Nash WL, Gabriel MM. Ex vivo analysis of cholesterol deposition for commercially available silicone hydrogel contact lenses using a fluorometric enzymatic assay. Eye Contact Lens. 2014;40(5):277-282.
  8. In vitro study over 16 hours to measure wetting substantivity; Alcon data on file, 2015.
  9. Muya L, Lemp J, Kern JR, Sentell KB, Lane J, Perry SS. Impact of packaging saline wetting agents on wetting substantivity and lubricity. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2016;57:E-abstract 1463.
  10. In a randomized, subject-masked clinical study at 11 sites with 83 subjects; significance demonstrated at the 0.05 level; Alcon data on file, 2006.
About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Disclaimer

Alcon AG published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:42:03 UTC
