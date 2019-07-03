Alcon : Introduces AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism as a New Contact Lens Option for Astigmatic Patients

Today, Alcon, the global leader in eye care, launched AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism contact lenses in the United States as part of its dedication to meet the needs of 1-in-3 Americans with astigmatism1. The newest addition to Alcon's robust contact lens portfolio offers a unique combination of technologies that support long-lasting lens surface moisture and outstanding comfort to provide astigmatic patients a consistently stable lens-wearing experience.

'Alcon is pleased to offer AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism contact lenses as a part of our commitment to arm doctors with reliable vision correction solutions that help their patients see brilliantly,' said Sean Clark, General Manager, Alcon US Vision Care. 'We see the need for a monthly toric contact lens that performs as well on the last day of wear as the first, and we are dedicated to providing options whether a patient is new to our lenses or interested in upgrading from one of Alcon's existing astigmatism products.'

AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism contact lenses include a blend of unique technologies:

Proprietary HydraGlyde ® Moisture Matrix for long-lasting lens surface moisture

Moisture Matrix for long-lasting lens surface moisture Unique Precision Balance 8|4 ® lens design to hold the lens in place with every blink

lens design to hold the lens in place with every blink SmartShield® Technology that helps guard against irritating deposit build-up

The addition of this unique lens to the #1 prescribed monthly contact lens brand family2† allows doctors to provide their astigmatic patients outstanding comfort from day 1 to day 303-5*. The advanced lens design provides excellent deposit protection6,7 and long-lasting lens surface moisture8,9, giving patients stable vision in just 30 seconds of wear and maintaining crisp, clear vision with every blink10*.

Important Information for AIR OPTIX® plus HydraGlyde® for Astigmatism (lotrafilcon B) Contact Lenses:

For daily or extended wear up to six nights for near/far-sightedness, presbyopia and/or astigmatism. Risk of serious eye problems (e.g., corneal ulcer) is greater for extended wear. In rare cases, loss of vision may result. Side effects like discomfort, mild burning or stinging may occur. Prescription Only. See product instructions for complete wear, care and safety information.

###

*Based on clinical studies with AIR OPTIX® for Astigmatism contact lenses.

†Based on a ProVoice Survey of ECPs November 2017 - October 2018.