Alcon : New Alcon DAILIES® COLORS Contact Lenses Give Beauty Lovers Permission to Play with Their Eye Color Every Day

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 21, 2019 - Alcon, the global leader in eye care, today announced the debut of DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses that combine the beauty of eye color enhancement with the convenience of a daily disposable contact lens. The new line features four colors - Mystic Blue, Mystic Gray, Mystic Hazel and Mystic Green* - introduced at a time when color contact lenses are re-emerging as an easy and creative way to express personal style. DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses are designed to make eyes look bigger and brighter, and are a new tool in the beauty bag with all the benefits of a daily disposable contact lens.

'Alcon is thrilled to offer new options for the many people interested in playing with color contact lenses to change their eye color,' said Sergio Duplan, Region President, Alcon North America. ' Eye doctors and patients alike will love this newcomer to the daily disposables space because it delivers color enhancement plus eye definition, for full- or part-time wear, for those who wear eyeglasses or for those who need no vision correction at all.'

The new DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses deliver natural-looking color enhancement by combining a unique, eye-defining outer ring, providing an extra boost to make eyes appear bigger and brighter, with Alcon's innovative 3-in-1 Color Technology:

Inner Ring - Brightens and adds depth

Primary Color - Enhances eye color

Outer Ring - Defines and emphasizes the iris (the colored part of the eye)

In celebration of the launch, Alcon partnered with celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta to create a collection of 'Eye Styles' - signature looks inspired by the new DAILIES® COLORS and existing AIR OPTIX® COLORS shades. The exclusive looks will appear on the brands' social media platforms throughout the year to coincide with key moments in time including Pride Month, festival season, back-to-school, Halloween and more.

'DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses are launching at a time when people are experimenting more than ever with their beauty looks around everyday events, pop culture moments and on the most talked about red carpets,' said Patrick Ta. 'Whether people are planning to create subtle or bold looks, the new 'Eye Styles' collection provides inspiration for every eye color, hair color and texture, skin tone and occasion.'

Consumers interested in enhancing their eye color can visit the virtual COLORS Studio at www.DailiesColors.com to upload a photo and 'try on' a total of 16 colors across the DAILIES® COLORS and AIR OPTIX® COLORS portfolios. Additionally, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MyEyeColorStudio to see what 'Eye Styles' Alcon and Patrick will unveil each month.

DAILIES® COLORS are daily disposable contact lenses that offer consumers fresh new lenses every day, and deliver hassle-free wear with no rubbing, rinsing or cleaning solutions required. They are now available for purchase nationwide in a 30-count supply and will be available in a 90-count option later this year.

The lenses are available only with a prescription from an Eye Care Professional (ECP). Interested consumers can also visit their ECP for a fitting and a free trial** of DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses, or find an eye doctor at www.DailiesColors.com.

Important Information for DAILIES® COLORS (nelfilcon A) Contact Lenses

Contact lenses, even if worn for cosmetic reasons, are prescription medical devices that must only be worn under the prescription, direction and supervision of an eye care professional. Serious eye health problems may occur as a result of sharing contact lenses. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. Side effects like discomfort, mild burning or stinging may occur. To help avoid these problems, patients must follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by their eye doctor. See product instructions for complete wear, care and safety information. Available by prescription only.

* Mystic Green has a less-defined outer ring as compared to the other colors. Mystic Green is also available as Green within the Freshlook® One-Day Color Contact Lenses portfolio.

**Eye exam may be required before lens trial. Professional fees may apply. One pair of non-corrective DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses for wear in-office only. Offer available at participating offices.

