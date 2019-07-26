Alcon : Showcases New Vitrectomy Probe and Next Generation NGENUITY® 3D Visualization System at the American Society of Retina Specialists 2019 Annual Meeting

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, is introducing the HYPERVIT®Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe- the latest evolution of the ULTRAVIT®probes and newest addition to the pioneering CONSTELLATION®Vision System - at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2019 annual meeting taking place July 26-30 in Chicago, IL. The company is also featuring its next generation NGENUITY®3D Visualization System with DATAFUSION. This latest version provides real-time feedback from the CONSTELLATION®Vision Systemthrough the surgical parameter overlay, delivering an immersive surgical experience.

Alcon designed HYPERVIT®to enhance stability and control during microincision vitrectomy surgery (MIVS).1It enables surgeons to modify duty cycle and control flow independent of vacuum and cut rate, creating stable, closed-system intraocular surgeries. Key features include:

A continuous open port that improves the vitreous flow and fluidic turbulence; 2,3

20,000 cuts per minute (CPM) to reduce pulsatile traction; 2,3

Proprietary cutter, dual-pneumatic technology which helps increase the duty cycle and vitreous flow; 4

Beveled tip that provides closer access to the tissue.5

'As the leader in the retina space, Alcon works to integrate feedback from our customers as we develop new advancements and updates to our existing portfolio of products,' said Jim Di Filippo, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Surgical, Alcon. 'The HYPERVIT®Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe is a great example of how we created smaller gauge sizes at higher cut rates, while ensuring we delivered on customer expectations of consistent flow and duty cycle. We are excited to offer this new innovation as part of our market-leading CONSTELLATION®platform.'

The HYPERVIT®Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe will be available as both a 25+®and 27+®gauge probe. The probe will be commercially available later this year.

'I am always looking for ways to have better control and efficiency during surgery,' explained Rishi Singh, MD, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland, OH. 'With the new HYPERVIT®Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe, Alcon was able to deliver this while creating smaller gauge sizes and enhanced stability. This new probe, powered by the CONSTELLATION®Vision System platform, gives me another option to use for my surgical cases.'

Additionally, Alcon is featuring the next generation NGENUITY®3D Visualization System with DATAFUSION (version 1.3). The high-definition surgical display of the NGENUITY®system will continue to provide retina surgeons 3D visualization of the back of the eye with greater depth and detail during surgery compared to traditional microscopes. This new version includes a real-time display of CONSTELLATION®Vision System surgical parameters and surgeons can control the settings with the CONSTELLATION® graphic user interface and foot pedal. CONSTELLATION®Vision System work flow also automatically controls NGENUITY®image modes.

Visit the Alcon booth to learn more about these latest innovations as well as other Alcon retina technologies including the popular FINESSE®SHARKSKIN™ ILM (internal limiting membrane) Forceps, which are engineered to grasp the delicate ILM and help surgeons more easily grip and peel the thin membrane. Learn more by visiting www.surgicalretina.com.

The HYPERVIT®Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe is indicated for vitreous cutting and aspiration, membrane cutting and aspiration, dissection of tissue and lens removal. Improper usage or assembly could result in a potentially hazardous condition for the patient. Mismatch of surgical components and use of settings not specifically adjusted for a particular combination of surgical components may affect system performance and create a patient hazard. Do not connect surgical components to the patient's intravenous connections. Each surgical equipment/component combination may require specific surgical setting adjustments. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings and precautions.

The NGENUITY®3D Visualization System consists of a 3D stereoscopic, high-definition digital video camera and workstation to provide magnified stereoscopic images of objects during micro-surgery. It acts as an adjunct to the surgical microscope during surgery displaying real-time images or images from recordings. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings and precautions.

The FINESSE®SHARKSKIN™ ILM Forceps are single-use vitreoretinal microinstruments for use in posterior segment ophthalmic surgery. Potential risks from reusing or reprocessing FINESSE®SHARKSKIN™ ILM Forceps may include the introduction of foreign particles to the eye or reduced cutting or grasping performance. Please refer to the product labeling for a complete listing of indications, warnings, and precautions.