Alcon : focuses on efficiency and minimally invasive cataract technologies in the operating room at ESCRS 2019
09/13/2019 | 01:07am EDT
Media release - Friday, September 13, 2019
Alcon focuses on efficiency and minimally invasive cataract technologies in the operating room at ESCRS 2019
Introducing ACTIVE SENTRY® Handpiece and INTREPID® Hybrid Tip designed to improve control during surgery with CENTURION® Vision System
Completing Alcon extensive phaco portfolio with LEGION™ system
Enhancing visualization platform with NGENUITY® and the new LuxOR Revalia™ ophthalmic microscope
Paris, France - September 13- Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will take part in the 37th annual congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) in Paris, France, September 14-18.Alcon's educational program will feature new data on Alcon technologies and processes to help improve efficiency and safety during cataract procedures. In the exhibition area, delegates will have the opportunity to discover innovations designed to improve surgeons' experience in the operating room, including ACTIVE SENTRY® Handpiece, INTREPID® Hybrid Tip, LEGION system, and LuxOR Revalia™.
'The ESCRS congress is an extremely important forum to foster peer to peer discussions on the management of eye diseases, and share best practices with new technological innovations to improve clinical practice,' said Sophie Dutilloy, Region President, Alcon EMEA. 'Now an independent, standalone company, our commitment to eye care has never been stronger, demonstrated by the introduction of several new products designed to help gain efficiency and safety during eye surgeries.'
As part of the official ESCRS scientific program, Alcon will host three educational symposia:
Targeting Refractive Outcomes Precision: Beyond the Innovations
Sunday, September 15 - 1:00pm-2:00pm - Moderator: Francesco Carones (Italy)
Venue: Pavillon 7, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - Room West 1
INFOCUS: 2 minutes to enhanced O.R. Experience and Patient Selection! Debating the Topics Most Important to your Practice
Sunday, September 15 - 7:00pm-8:00pm - Moderator: Antoine Brezin (France), Co-moderators: Saleh Al Messabi (U.A.E), Chandra Bala (Australia)
Venue: Palace Brongniart, Pace de la Bourse, 75002 Paris
Partnering with ESONT to Drive Efficiency in Your Practice through Alcon Services and Solutions
Monday, September 16 - 1:00pm-2:00pm - Moderator: Mercè Guarro (Spain)
Venue: Pavillon 7, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - Room South 3
In the exhibit area, delegates will have the opportunity to view and try Alcon's latest products and book personal demonstrations of:
ACTIVE SENTRY® Handpiece, the first and only phaco handpiece with a built-in fluidics pressure sensor for real-time dynamic monitoring of intraocular pressure (IOP) 1. This milestone in phaco technology provides three significant benefits: surge reduction from prior generation of systems, automated Patient Eye Level (PEL) and IOP compensation for average leakage.
INTREPID® Hybrid Tip is an update to the proven INTREPID® BALANCED Tip, which includes a rounded polymer edge designed to reduce the risk of capsular tears and further improve safety in the OR.2,3, It features cutting performance suitable for cataract densities up to 3+ and offers fluidics performance and configuration identical to the INTREPID® BALANCED Tip.3
LEGION system™4 completes the full range of Alcon phaco portfolio, together with Centurion® Vision System and Centurion® Silver. The system features torsional OZil technology and advanced gravity fluidics. With the launch of LEGION™ system, Alcon provides an extensive customized offering of phaco systems according to customer's needs, preferences and budget requirements.
Alcon Visualization platform withLuxOR Revalia™ enhanced microscope with personalized LED illumination technology and NGENUITY® 3D Digital system. This platform is designed to optimize both anterior and posterior procedures, allowing surgeons to see more and go beyond. 5-14
The commercial launch for these products varies. More information will be available at the Alcon booth #E111.
For indications, contraindications and warnings please refer to the relevant product's instructions for use.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Alcon Investor Relations
Christina Cheng
+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)
+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)
[email protected]
Disclaimer
