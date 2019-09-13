Alcon : focuses on efficiency and minimally invasive cataract technologies in the operating room at ESCRS 2019

Paris, France - September 13- Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will take part in the 37th annual congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) in Paris, France, September 14-18.Alcon's educational program will feature new data on Alcon technologies and processes to help improve efficiency and safety during cataract procedures. In the exhibition area, delegates will have the opportunity to discover innovations designed to improve surgeons' experience in the operating room, including ACTIVE SENTRY® Handpiece, INTREPID® Hybrid Tip, LEGION system, and LuxOR Revalia™.

'The ESCRS congress is an extremely important forum to foster peer to peer discussions on the management of eye diseases, and share best practices with new technological innovations to improve clinical practice,' said Sophie Dutilloy, Region President, Alcon EMEA. 'Now an independent, standalone company, our commitment to eye care has never been stronger, demonstrated by the introduction of several new products designed to help gain efficiency and safety during eye surgeries.'

As part of the official ESCRS scientific program, Alcon will host three educational symposia:

Targeting Refractive Outcomes Precision: Beyond the Innovations

Sunday, September 15 - 1:00pm-2:00pm - Moderator: Francesco Carones (Italy) Venue: Pavillon 7, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - Room West 1 INFOCUS: 2 minutes to enhanced O.R. Experience and Patient Selection! Debating the Topics Most Important to your Practice

Sunday, September 15 - 7:00pm-8:00pm - Moderator: Antoine Brezin (France), Co-moderators: Saleh Al Messabi (U.A.E), Chandra Bala (Australia) Venue: Palace Brongniart, Pace de la Bourse, 75002 Paris Partnering with ESONT to Drive Efficiency in Your Practice through Alcon Services and Solutions

Monday, September 16 - 1:00pm-2:00pm - Moderator: Mercè Guarro (Spain)

Venue: Pavillon 7, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles - Room South 3

In the exhibit area, delegates will have the opportunity to view and try Alcon's latest products and book personal demonstrations of:

ACTIVE SENTRY ® Handpiece, the first and only phaco handpiece with a built-in fluidics pressure sensor for real-time dynamic monitoring of intraocular pressure (IOP) 1 . This milestone in phaco technology provides three significant benefits: surge reduction from prior generation of systems, automated Patient Eye Level (PEL) and IOP compensation for average leakage.

the first and only phaco handpiece with a built-in fluidics pressure sensor for real-time dynamic monitoring of intraocular pressure (IOP) . This milestone in phaco technology provides three significant benefits: surge reduction from prior generation of systems, automated Patient Eye Level (PEL) and IOP compensation for average leakage. INTREPID ® Hybrid Tip is an update to the proven INTREPID ® BALANCED Tip, which includes a rounded polymer edge designed to reduce the risk of capsular tears and further improve safety in the OR. 2,3, It features cutting performance suitable for cataract densities up to 3+ and offers fluidics performance and configuration identical to the INTREPID® BALANCED Tip. 3

is an update to the proven INTREPID BALANCED Tip, which includes a rounded polymer edge designed to reduce the risk of capsular tears and further improve safety in the OR. It features cutting performance suitable for cataract densities up to 3+ and offers fluidics performance and configuration identical to the INTREPID® BALANCED Tip. LEGION system™ 4 completes the full range of Alcon phaco portfolio, together with Centurion ® Vision System and Centurion ® Silver. The system features torsional OZil technology and advanced gravity fluidics. With the launch of LEGION™ system , Alcon provides an extensive customized offering of phaco systems according to customer's needs, preferences and budget requirements.

completes the full range of Alcon phaco portfolio, together with Centurion Vision System and Centurion Silver. The system features torsional OZil technology and advanced gravity fluidics. With the launch of , Alcon provides an extensive customized offering of phaco systems according to customer's needs, preferences and budget requirements. Alcon Visualization platform withLuxOR Revalia™ enhanced microscope with personalized LED illumination technology and NGENUITY® 3D Digital system. This platform is designed to optimize both anterior and posterior procedures, allowing surgeons to see more and go beyond. 5-14

The commercial launch for these products varies. More information will be available at the Alcon booth #E111.

For indications, contraindications and warnings please refer to the relevant product's instructions for use.