Aldec Shortens Time of ASIC Design Prototype Bring-up in FPGA with HES-DVM Proto Mode

Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and
hardware-assisted verification for ASIC and FPGA designs, has unveiled
the latest release of HES-DVM™, the company’s fully automated and
scalable hybrid verification environment for SoC and ASIC designs.
Release 2018.12 features enhancements to the level of automation in
Prototyping mode plus the faster compilation of HDL to FPGA.
The new HES-DVM provides design partitioning and partition
interconnection tools designed to meet the growing need for, and
challenges associated with, FPGA prototyping; i.e. FPGAs used as a
pre-silicon SoC verification vehicle to assure ultimate speed or as a
hardware software co-verification platform. Thanks to the use of virtual
partitions, HES-DVM can also be used in the process of designing new
prototyping boards to establish the most efficient board architecture
for the project or with third party and in-house developed FPGA boards.
With the 2018.12 release of HES-DVM, users will be able to evaluate
quickly various partitioning scenarios and choose the one which provides
the best performance on a given prototyping board.
With this release, the productivity of an FPGA prototyping team is
greatly boosted thanks to the addition of two new automation
enhancements. The first of these is Automatic Routing, which
automatically resolves feed-through connections if there are no
appropriate chip-to-chip traces on a prototyping board. The second is
Automatic Physical Connections for multi-FPGA prototyping boards, which
routes all inter-partition connections using available chip-to-chip
traces and it intelligently assigns various types of I/O - including
integrated serialization (SERDES) and differential signaling (LVDS).
In addition, and to further reduce the design setup turnaround time in
HES-DVM’s Emulation and Prototyping modes, Aldec has developed a
proprietary HDL compiler, details of which shall be announced later in
the year.
“We are proud to announce the latest release of HES-DVM. It boosts
our FPGA Prototyping and Emulation solutions, through the addition of
features that significantly shorten design setup time, thus enabling
designers to evaluate more prototype scenarios than before in a given
amount of time,” said Zibi Zalewski, General Manager of Hardware
Division. “Also, users can benefit from an ultra-fast turnaround
time, from bug–fix to a revised prototype run, and potentially spare
themselves from months of tedious work. Indeed, we are devoted to
persistently raising the bar in FPGA-based emulation and prototyping
technology.”
Availability
The new HES-DVM™ 2018.12 software is available now. To learn more or to
evaluate HES-DVM, please visit www.aldec.com,
e-mail sales@aldec.com, call +1
(702) 990-4400, or contact one of Aldec’s worldwide
distribution partners.
About HES™ Prototyping
Aldec offers a portfolio of HES™ prototyping boards based on the largest
Xilinx FPGAs of the Virtex UltraScale and Virtex-7 families. The boards
are architected to allow for easy expansion using BPX backplane and
standardized FMC and BPX daughter
card connectors.
About HES-DVM™
HES-DVM™ is a fully automated and scalable hybrid verification
environment for SoC and ASIC designs. Utilizing the latest co-emulation
standards like SCE-MI or TLM and the newest FPGA technology, hardware
and software design teams obtain early access to the hardware prototype
of the design. HES-DVM is used in labs worldwide for all kinds of
emulation and physical prototyping tasks including Simulation
Acceleration, Hybrid
Virtual Prototypes, In-Circuit
Emulation, Software
Validation and Prototyping.
About Aldec
Aldec, Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader
in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite
including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification,
SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP
Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification
and Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com
