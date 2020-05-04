Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aldec's New HES FPGA Accelerator Board Targets HPC, HFT and Prototyping Applications Plus Hits the ‘Price/Performance' Sweet Spot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for FPGA and ASIC designs, has launched a new FPGA accelerator board for high performance computing (HPC), high frequency trading (HFT) applications and high speed FPGA prototyping. The HES-XCKU11P-DDR4 is a 1U form factor board featuring a Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale+™ FPGA, a PCIe interface and two QSFP-DD connectors (providing a total of up to 400 Gbit/s bandwidth), and which hits the ideal sweet spot between speed, logic cells, low power draw and price.

The new product, which joins Aldec’s popular range of FPGA accelerators and prototyping boards, also features an FMC HPC connector for interfacing with Aldec’s FMC daughter cards; the industry’s widest range of FPGA mezzanine cards and the newest addition of which is the FMC-NVMe high-bandwidth, low-latency memory extension card. In addition, the HES-XCKU11P-DDR4’s FMC HPC connector is compliant with the ANSI/VITA 57.1 standard, and provides easy extension to similarly compliant peripherals.

“When developing this new FPGA accelerator board, our goal was to achieve an ideal compromise between performance, expandability and price, and thus help users rise to some of today’s most advanced computing and/or networking challenges using FPGA acceleration,” comments Zibi Zalewski, General Manager of Aldec’s Hardware Division.

The ‘DDR4’ in the new product’s name reflects its ability to connect with an external DDR4 memory module via a SO-DIMM memory socket while latest generation QSFP-DD connectors enable network acceleration and wired communication projects. As for the Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale+ device at the heart of Aldec’s new board, it is the XCKU11P-FFVE1517 (-3 speed grade) and has 653K system logic cells, 597K CLB flip-flops, 299K CLB LUTs, 21.1Mb total block RAM, 22.5Mb UltraRAM, and 2,928 DSP slices.

Zalewski concludes: “By combining the benefits of this cost-effective Xilinx FPGA with those of the other resources on our new HES board, we have not only created a compact and powerful product suitable for a variety of complex engineering applications, but also done so at an affordable price. We believe our HES-XCKU11P-DDR4 represents a unique and game-changing value proposition for FPGA compute acceleration along with network and storage applications.”

About HES

Aldec offers a portfolio of versatile HES™ FPGA Accelerator boards based on the largest and industry leading FPGAs of the Xilinx® Virtex UltraScale+, UltraScale, Virtex-7 families and Microchip® PolarFire and SmartFusion2 families. The boards are architected to allow for easy expansion using standardized FMC and BPX daughter card connectors.

About Aldec

Aldec Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification, SoC and ASIC Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC Verification, IP Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254 Functional Verification and Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com

Aldec is a registered trademark of Aldec, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pDNB : Acquisition of shares by primary insiders
AQ
02:39pMGE ENERGY : Airport Solar Project Receives Regulatory Approval
PU
02:37pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Treasury Wine Estates Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:36pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:35pVICOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation
AQ
02:35pNORDEA BANK ABP : Changes in Nordea Bank Abp's own shares
EQ
02:33pGOOSEHEAD INSURANCE, INC. : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:33pICELANDAIR : Considerable EBIT improvement in the first two months of 2020
AQ
02:31pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Cancer Cachexia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | High Prevalence and Incidence Of Cancer Cachexia To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:30pSEC Provides Temporary, Conditional Relief to Allow Small Businesses to Pursue Expedited Crowdfunding Offerings
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Japan's Abe asks experts to come up with road map to restart economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group