Alderman & Company :® Co-Sponsoring Aviation Week A&D Mergers and Acquisitions Conference

09/12/2018 | 10:34am EDT

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alderman & Company® today announced that the firm is co-sponsoring the Aviation Week A&D Mergers and Acquisitions Conference, being held on November 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. 

The Aviation Week A&D Mergers and Acquisitions Conference, in partnership with Lazard, with support from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, CSP Associates and Alderman & Company®, will provide analyses and insights from senior decision makers and thought leaders regarding the current mergers and acquisitions environment and its outlook. Topics to be covered include the challenges that could affect future deal making, from regulatory changes to market conditions and industry "disrupters." Expert panelists will be on hand from the ranks of active dealmakers and leading advisors to provide first-hand perspectives. At the Conference, attendees will be able to connect with a valuable network of respected aerospace and defense (A&D) industry leaders at all levels, from middle market companies to OEMs, private equity investors, and government officials, and gain exclusive intelligence enabling them to keep a competitive advantage in these dynamic markets.

Mr. Alderman, Founder and President commented, "Alderman & Company is delighted to support this important event. The aerospace and defense industry is in a unique M&A market at this time, driven by a confluence of: low interest rates, strong capital inflows, growing operating cash flows, favorable book to bill ratios, and positive demand side metrics. The Aviation Week conferences are the best in the industry; we are honored to be a part of this conference." 

More about the conference can be found on www.aviationweek.com/ADMA.

About Alderman & Company®
Founded in 2001, Alderman & Company® provides strategic and financial advice to companies, and their shareholders, lenders, and other stakeholders, in the middle-market of the aerospace and defense industry. Alderman operates through two affiliated companies: i) Alderman & Company Capital, LLC, a registered securities broker-dealer focused on mergers and acquisitions and ii) Alderman & Company Consulting, LLC, a management consulting firm, focused on helping clients maximize shareholder value, typically 2 - 3 years prior to a company being sold. All securities transactions are made through Alderman & Company Capital, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC and registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. More about Alderman & Company® can be found on www.aldermanco.com.

About Aviation Week Network
The Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, Air Transport World, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences. 

SOURCE Alderman & Company


© PRNewswire 2018
