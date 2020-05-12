Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aldevron : Appoints James Brown, Ph.D. President of Research Grade Nucleic Acids Business Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Aldevron, the leading plasmid DNA manufacturing company, has expanded its leadership team by appointing Dr. James Brown President of its Research Grade nucleic acids business unit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005643/en/

Aldevron Appoints James Brown, Ph.D. President of Research Grade Nucleic Acids Business Unit (Photo: Business Wire)

Aldevron Appoints James Brown, Ph.D. President of Research Grade Nucleic Acids Business Unit (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Brown will oversee Aldevron’s strategy to provide plasmids and other nucleic acids for research and preclinical applications. He will also collaborate with Aldevron’s other business units, including GMP nucleic acids, to ensure clients benefit from the company’s full spectrum of capabilities.

“Aldevron’s goal is to enable industry, academic, and government scientists with the highest quality of plasmids and RNA, regardless of their research stage,” stated Brown, adding that Aldevron is currently supporting many healthcare and agriculture research programs. “Aldevron’s service provides a strong foundation to support the great research our clients are doing."

Aldevron has multiple facilities located in Fargo, N.D., for nucleic acid production and is adding a 189,000 square-foot facility to its existing 120,000 square feet that will be operational in the first half of 2021.

“James joined Aldevron in 2015 and has held the roles of Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief of Staff. His 25 years of biotechnology experience include over a decade in gene and cell therapy and he is a recognized expert in the field,” said Michael Chambers, founder and CEO of Aldevron. “James brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role and we look forward to growing with our existing clients and expanding the reach of our research solutions to new markets.”

Brown has held many leadership roles in biotechnology, and prior to Aldevron served as Vice President of Technical Operations at Regenxbio, an AAV gene therapy company. His breadth of experience includes leadership roles at MedImmune (now AstraZeneca), Meso Scale Discovery, and IGEN International.

“It has been exciting and rewarding to be part of Aldevron’s growth over the past five years and contribute to the first approvals of treatments in gene therapy,” Brown continued. “I am honored to serve in this new role with an outstanding team and we look forward to enabling the breakthrough discovery research that will lead to products and services that will make lives better.”

Brown was a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and received his Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from Stanford University. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Butler University.

About Aldevron

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from research grade to clinical trials to commercial applications. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-Source® quality system. Company headquarters are in Fargo, N.D., with additional facilities in Madison, Wisc., and Freiburg, Germany.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aABG SUNDAL COLLIER : Pexip - Bookbuilding and IPO successfully completed
AQ
11:26aMOBILESMITH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:26aSYNNEX : Hyve Solutions Develops an Open Accelerator Infrastructure System
PR
11:26aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Gives Customers The Freedom To Travel With Peace Of Mind, Low Summer Fares, And More Points
PR
11:26aLithium Stocks Down After Livent's 1Q Earnings Disappoint
DJ
11:26aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Makes Takeover Approach to GrubHub
DJ
11:25aDEA CAPITAL S P A : The Interim Management Report as at 31 March 2020 is approved, Nicola Drago co-opted as Director. Manolo Santilli appointed COO.
PU
11:25aSAFRAN : announces the success of its offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 15 May 2027 of approximately 800 million
PU
11:25aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Management Presentation
PU
11:25aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Removal From Mandatory Quarterly Reporting List
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group